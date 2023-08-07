Big Tasty News For Woke Companies

Every now and then, I read articles from the Legal Insurrection website. This one is quite interesting.

This is not the usual “bakery refuses to bake the giant dildo” story. This is about a Black college student being arrested for shoplifting at the bakery (boy, they select their students well nowadays…), the bakery having the guy arrested, and Oberlin college going into a woke crusade against the “racist” bakery.

This ended up with Oberlin college paying to the bakery thirty-six million dollars.

That’s 36,000,000.00. It’s a lot of zeros.

The fact in itself will, I suppose, make your day already. But there are two elements that add to the fun: 1. all insurances refusing to pay, leaving Oberlin to foot the bill of their own wokeness, and 2. the possibility for Oberlin to get out of the mess, at the very beginning, with a simple apology.

As to 1. If you read the details of the article you will see that, said in layman’s term, the insurances refuse to pay because Oberlin intentionally tried to damage the bakery, knowing that the boy was, in fact, a shoplifter. You don’t get insurance cover for wilful bad conduct, ever. Oberlin is now suing the insurance providers, and I think this will get very tasty, as the amount of dirt that will emerge about Oberlin’s practices and thinking processes will open the eyes of a lot of people.

As to 2. The fact that Oberlin would have been allowed to get out of its problems, at the very beginning, by simply apologising to the bakery for accusing them to be racist tells you all you need to know about the climate in modern US academia. My suspicion is that, as things started to go south for the college, there was the combined effect of junior people drumming the racist narrative for all it was worth (because they are woke cretins living in a woke fantasy world), and senior people terrified of taking executive decisions and making the controversy stop. Yes, I believe that in many of these woke institutions (be they universities, newspapers or companies) the senior management is terrified of acting and is led by the woke minority like an ox by the ring.

This has, as we can see now, consequences. A part of me hopes that heads will roll now, but I am not so optimistic as, in the case of these institutions, there is a good chance that the money can be squandered without any compunction, and being woke is justification enough. Still, I think events like this one will cause private companies, companies which have real shareholder to satisfy, to think twice before embarking in such entertaining wannabe-crusades.