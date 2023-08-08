Fast, Pregnancy, Divorce, And The Whole Package.

Her mother considered fasting an old superstition

Fasting is very fashionable these days. Intermittent fasting of various types, water fasting, dry fasting, plus all the other types of fasting that do not constitute a fast (like juice “fasting”).

Millions of people read books about fasting and have a go at it. They realise the wisdom of fasting. What many seem not to know is that fasting has been a fundamental component of Christianity from the start. Fast and penance are two huge pillars of Christian tradition. However, fast has basically disappeared (apart from traditionalist circles) from Catholic mores since the Sixties, one of those many things considered “not modern”, and has been relegated to a limited number of days like the Fridays of Lent, where the fast is not really a full fast, but merely an exercise in food restriction. Please don’t get me started on penance.

If I remember correctly, though, the tradition of the Church before Pius XII was that, before taking communion, the communicant was restricted from food and water. This means that if the communicant of, say, 1853 had stopped eating at 7pm on a Saturday (not uncommon in a rural society), went to sleep without drinking, and took communion at 10:45 the following day, he was looking at an almost 16 hours dry fast without even thinking. This is the kind of stuff that is described, today, as very healthy, easily as much as an 18 or possibly ever 24 hours water fast.

Therefore, we have this strange phenomenon where something once believed backward superstition is now seen as beneficial, as backed by sc-sc-sc-science ™. The new disciples of science will, therefore, follow the practice without hesitation.

How many of them stop and think? If the practice of fasting is not harmful superstition, and the Church was right all the time, in what else might the Church be right?

Say: the Church says that fasting helps to mortify the body and keep the passions in check. Superstition? Really? How many people are morbidly obese nowadays? How many go from one lover to the next? How many lose their driving license because of drunkenness? Heck, how many lose their very job (a not uncommon occurrence in Britain) because of drunkenness?

The Church also condemns as mortal sin every voluntary alteration of one’s state (yes, it includes marijuana. No, really, it does. Yes, it means your nephew is an ass). The young “progressives” in the Seventies have nothing against a joint. Fast forward to 2023, and their modern-raised sons are dying of fentanyl.

The Church also says that marriage is for life, and chastity before marriage means no sex. What a stupid rule, say the “enlightened” “modern” people. They then get divorce raped, and their daughters are now (likely, obese) single mothers, and woe to the one who dares to say one word in passing.

The wisdom, I mean everyday-life common sense, of all that the Church says is around us all the time, but it is constantly ignored in favour of the pursue of the most fleeting passions and desires; something, if you ask me, clearly to be expected in people who are not even able to stay away from the fridge.

The West has forgotten the basics, starting from fasting, penance, and general appetites control. It is now slowly recovering fragments of the old wisdom, without realising that the old wisdom was a coherent whole that goes fast beyond health tips. The West will, therefore, happily continue to fornicate, abort, divorce and, in many cases, kill itself with junk food. This must be so, because the road to sanity does not go only through the occasional fast or the “how to” healthy lifestyle book.

It does not work that way.

You need to buy the entire package.