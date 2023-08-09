Some of you might have seen the horrible video in which two young girls thrash their own father for liking conservative tweets, or xchanges as I am told they are called now. This is appalling on so many levels I don’t even know where to start.

First thing first: this is not even about left or right, conservative or progressive. You don’t attack your parents in public, full stop. That one should have the need to even formulate these banalities is a horrible sign about how things are going in the West.

But then there is more. The guy had liked conservative statements, which to my eyes are certainly reasonable: women should not have the right to vote, girls should aspire to be the women of one men, and such like. This is stuff considered normal by sixty generations of Catholics before us, but suddenly everyone thinks he can be outraged, as if sluttishness were the new chastity and Saint Catherine of Siena a cult member. It appears the guy, whatever his other shortcomings, was starting to get his (overdue) red pill. Or not, see below.

Still, I don’t want to let the guy go scot free. Where I come from, if your daughters go on TikTok mocking you, you are a failure as a father. No ifs, and no buts. This goes way beyond the actual issues. This is a fundamental failure in making of your daughters decent human beings.

But there is more. The level of toxicity shown by the two girls is a clear indication of an extremely bitchy mother who routinely thrashes her husband, because such a behaviour does not appear overnight, nor can woke teachers (I had my share in my time) influence the youth if they have a good example and dedicated parenting at home. Again, it seems to me that the guy was/is either a recovering beta boy slowly being redpilled in secret, or a cuck living his conservative fantasies on X. The first mark of a conservative man is manliness, dominance. Normal women like manly dominance and despise soyboys with a passion. Manly men demand femininity from a woman and despise bitches with a passion. When you understand this, you understand the dynamic at play in this family.

Nor will I stay silent of the slutty attitude of these two young girls, so openly despising his father’s thoughts on the right attitude for a woman. They will soon start collecting penises, and will discover only too late the kind of irretrievable damage it does to them. But hey, sluts are going to slut. You might say that for these two (apparent age: 15 or thereabouts) there might still be hope, but again this would likely require a strong father first, who here is absent in the first place. A father who worship at the altar of Christ instead of at the altar of Nice.

In case anybody were in the mood of giving me the “you are judgmental”, “we don’t know the whole story” treatment, you are way off the mark: these two have judged their father in front of the whole world. The entire world is now entitled to comment on everybody involved in the same way.

One wonders how common this kind of behaviour is. One wonder what goes on in millions of American families run like dysfunctional democracies instead of like, well, real families. This is what happens when you demolish the Patriarchy. This is, in fact. The best argument in favour of it, as it shows what kind of people grow in the wrong environment.