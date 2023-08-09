Putin is kryptonite for Global Superfag.

Looks very much like the BBC editorial team in a meeting…

If you read, say, the UK newspapers around this or that initiative of the British Government, you will normally find a mixture of supporters and detractors. In many areas of British life, media works (broadly) as they should.

But if you look at the Ukraine specifically, you see an appalling, North-Korean uniformity that is nothing like we have seen at any time before COVID.

I have already, I think, explained elsewhere that an element of financial blackmail is at play here. The British Government subsidises the dying newspaper industry. This is not done because of some hard felt sentiments in the Country, or because of tradition, or because of constitutional usage. It is done because the government wants it. It seems obvious that what the Prime Minister hath given, the Prime Minister taketh away, if he so wishes. In these cases, I think there is not even the need to spell the threat out. You simply point out how important this is for “the country”, and start feeding the newspaper with talking points. You’ll soon see that said newspapers and magazines start parroting them in all possible variations. Mind, here, that several European Countries may well have the same type of legislation. Last time I looked, Italy did.

But is this all? Does it explain, alone, the North-Korean attitude? And why is the same attitude present in countries, like the United States, that do not experience the massive injection of taxpayers’ money into their own media industry? Is it because they think that the Ukraine is a democracy? Is it because suddenly the US think no superpower should ever exercise any pressure on other Countries? Don’t make me laugh. I think the answer is more brutal.

This is the first Homo War in the history of humanity.

As I write this, Putin is the enemy number one of the homo troops. Religious leaders do not come even close. He is also the most immediately recognisable as Christian, infinitely more so than a tool like Francis!

Putin is kryptonite for Global Superfag.

Now, let us reflect on how many people, working in the Anglo big media industry, are perverted one way or another. Is it ten, fifteen, twenty percent? I would not be surprised at all to know that one in five at the BBC is one of those, and not so terribly less among the others.

This is what creates and solidifies the narrative. This is what creates an immense internal pressure to just avoid looking for trouble and stick with the conventional narrative. The meanwhile obvious situation at the front will not change much. Putin represents all that these people hate, infinitely more so than Francis ever could. He is the new standard bearer of basic Christian decency. He is the guy that might cause the turning of the tide. He can never get any quarter.

This is, smartly, recognised by the Ukrainians. They know that the Western champagne-sipping intelligentsia (or rather: dementsia) does not care one dried fig for them. But they know that the Western media class hates Putin with a passion. Not as autocrat (which they know Zelensky is), or as corrupt (see above), but because he is vocally Christian.

The miserable freak show hired as a speaker is there not to please the Ukrainian people (who hates pervs just as much as the Russians do). He is there exactly to please Western journalists, the faggot constituency so vital to them. The Ukrainians leverage a tiny minority of people they themselves hate to amplify a message vitally important to them to get the money to continue the war, and keep lining their own pockets in the process.

Yes, money certainly plays a role. Yes, government influence is certainly present. But I think that at this level of one-sidedness much more is happening: the dominant group among the news tribe plays the homo tune to a man, and all others are expected to march in lockstep.

I’d really love to have the exact data of how many in the institutional British media “identify” as pervert, and would then multiply this number by 1.5 or 2.

I think it would make a lot of things much easier to understand.