Democrats: The Cleanest Has Scabies

If you ever thought that RFK Jr could be somewhat moderate in the abortion issue, you have by now been sorely disappointed.

Interviewed at the Iowa State Fair, the guy let it slip that if a child is viable, he would protect him. He was asked several times, he clearly said yes. Promptly, he was corrected by his own campaign people: Er, no, RFK would have a child killed at any time, thank you very much.

Look at the absurdity of the first thought, though: if the child is viable, then he should be protected.

This means, in other words: “Quick! Kill this child now before he becomes viable and you can’t get rid of him anymore!”.

One really wonders what these people have done with their conscience and with their sense of humanity.

RFK Jr is, very likely, not a mafia-like thug like the people in the Biden clan. But he is rotten to the core, and when his heart suggests to him a half way human position (half, mind!), this short holiday in the realm of half-sanity is promptly stopped by his handlers.

No, Mr Candidate, this is not your position. No, you don’t remember correctly. No, we tell you what to think.

There is no salvation for Democrats. Even rthose among them who seem reasonable in other respects support racial discrimination (RFK did that, too!) and the indiscriminate killing of babies.

Really, the cleanest has scabies.