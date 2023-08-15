You can say this is a song for the working class.

It certainly is, in a way.

But it also reflects perfectly, and with a beautiful singing voice, the feeling of the millions of people, all over the West, who feel that democracy has failed, and has become an instrument for a tiny minority of people to impose their will on all the others, who are asked to toil, shut up, do what they are told, not have anything, and be happy.

We Catholics have the same feeling of estrangement, because we know that the Church we love is hostage to a cabal of – literally – globalist atheists and homosexual predators, trying to tell us what to think and even trying to change our religion.

For a long time I had not read in a pop song lyrics words as powerful as these ones:

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t shit and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Thankfully, I don’t work for “bullshit pay”, but I listened to this guy and I really felt his pain. I felt his pain as a citizen, and I felt his pain as a Catholic.

We also have “fat fags north of Naples” who “just wanna have total control”. It’s just a different sort of struggle, but not really so much different, either.

We will win in the end.

In the meantime, enjoy the song.