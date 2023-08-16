Every colour is trying to screw, humiliate or destroy any other colour…

Oh, the irony!

A London dyke group wants to organise a “speed dating” event, but then they don’t want men believing they are women mixing themselves in the group and trying to seduce the dykes with their (please read the article) erections. Not joking.

This is, of course, not very “inclusive”. As such, it caused the ire of the excluded trannies, who insist on pushing their “womanhood” on everybody, pervert or not, woman or not, it does not matter.

Unfortunately for the dykes, the perverted PR guy of the perverted pub chain organising the event is an even worse bitch than a dyke, and labelled the organiser with that dreaded stamp, “TERF”. That was it. Fag PR guy cancels the event, and now every other Londoner pub understand this is Chernobyl, and stay away from it.

These people will eat each other with reckless abandon. They will not be happy until every pervert is the sworn enemy of some other pervert. It must be that way, because these people have made of their perversion the very core of what they (think they) are. Therefore, the trannies will fight to the end for their “human dignity”, and the dykes will fight to the end for their own peculiar brand of perversion.

It’s quite funny, really.

It’s as if one would only need to stay on the sidelines and look as the tragedy unfolds…