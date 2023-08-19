Argentinian Truth Bombs On Francis

God is unable to p-p-point f-f-fingers!!

“Imbecile”.

Check.

“Communist”.

Check.

“Leftist son of a bitch”.

Truer words were never spoken.

Mind, I do not know this Milei guy, and I don’t know whether the outlandish assertions about selling children etc are true, or the usual smears that the press always throws at people who don’t talk like their masters who meet in Davos want them to talk. Kudos for the climate intelligence and the guns, though.

Boy, it’s so refreshing to see someone who says what so many think!

The linked article says that the conservatives in Argentina are largely silent after Milei’s truth bombs. I believe they are! They are not going to come out and say “No! Francis is A.Good.Guy!!”. They are, as it is to be expected, keeping an embarrassed silence about what they know to be true.

The simple fact is this: most Catholics have a natural resistance to calling the Pope, whom they know to be a leftist son of a bitch, a leftist son of a bitch. In this, the traditional respect of the Pope certainly plays a big role, another one is likely played by the fear of giving ammo to the enemies of Catholicism. But this one is not a Pope like the others, and he does not deserve to be treated like the others. This one is one who is shamelessly abusing the prestige of his position to push an astonishingly anti-Catholic agenda, without even making an effort to conceal it. If you avoid criticising him (and criticising him harshly) you are playing his game, allowing him to exploit his position to damage (and, in his dream, cancel) Catholicism.

That such frank words about an Argentinian pope would come, of all people, from an Argentinian politician is a fitting punishment for this, let us say it again, evil imbecile.