Satan’s “Health Care”

In another tragic document about the depravity of the XXI Century, we have a woman posting her at-home-abortion on TikTok.

The female is, predictably, from California, a place that has become the very epitome of everything that is evil. The shocking fact here is not, specifically, the abortion – many women kill their babies in their own womb, particularly in places like California -. No, it is the absolutely Nazi attitude of calling the murder of her own baby “health care”.

The utter contempt for human life is of the sort that would have made a Dr Mengele proud, though I doubt Dr Mengele would have aborted his wife’s own baby.

Many women abort, I am sure, out of weakness. They know it’s wrong (if you have a shred of humanity in yourself, you know it’s wrong; a woman with a baby in her womb and, again, a shred of humanity in herself must feel it in a most particular way), but they find it preferable to do what is convenient and save the remorse for later, likely hoping that the years will cause them to forget the entire episode. Many of these women end up, as the decades go by, crushed by what they then more and more clearly realise is the killing of her own baby, something for which they must have found convenient excuses at the time (“the Democrats say it’s a lump of cells”), but which time then reveals with ruthless clarity.

Not this one here. She goes so far as to title her video “my first abortion”, clearly showing that, to her, killing a baby is not different than excising a cyst. This kind of woman is, if you ask me, not likely to be crushed by remorse in her old age. This is pure evil, put on show to satisfy this woman’s desire for approval and notoriety.

No, don’t tell me that “she does not know any better” or “she was raised in the wrong environment”. This level of evil is clearly beyond mistakes made by others and clearly beyond even that sort of encouragement given by societal stupidity.

This is Satan at work. For all to see. Now on TikTok.

I don’t know you, but when I read such news and know of such people the very first thing I think is: reprobation. Reprobation is very strong with this one.

Who knows…

One day she might find herself in hell, and be given a camera to film herself there, in unbearable pain, courtesy of Satan’s “health care team”