What Happens To Those Who Allow Evil To Happen.

Stepan Bandera, responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of people, and Number One Hero of Ukraine.

We are now, if my calculations are right, in week 12 of the so-called “counteroffensive” in the Donbas, and the results are as catastrophic as they were ever going to be.

The Ukrainians (and their masters in Washington) have gravely miscalculated what happens when you start a counteroffensive in the XXI Century against a First World army. I think they are so dumb that they still think the Russians are a petrol station with nukes (Borrell repeated with ridiculous trope just days ago). Alternatively, they are not so dumb, but they could not care less about how many Ukrainian soldiers die, provided there is even a little chance to break the Russian lines and get to Mariupol (spoiler alert: there isn’t any, you fools).

As the always excellent Larry Johnson reminds us, modern radars and satellites can pierce the clouds. The result is the, partially graphic, videos he has in the linked article. If you want to have a number of videos all in the same place instead of from the various channels I know you follow on Telegram, The Dreizin Report provides them in periodical “video dumps” (the astonishing arrogance of the man is also very entertaining, particularly when you know he is not joking). The videos tell the harrowing tale of a not even slow massacre of soldiers sent to their death on the odd chance they might get very lucky and breach a line, after which the theory goes that vast numbers of perfectly well-armed Ukrainian soldiers will exploit the breach for all it’s worth.

The reality is different. As a rule, the Ukrainians can’t even get past the mine fields. Their Western equipment is peer or inferior to the Russian counterpart. When they get to invade a small village, it could be at the loss of 31 armoured vehicle (says the pro-Ukrainian press, not Putin…). On a 1300 km broad front, the maximum they could advance is 9 km on one point, and generally most of the taken territory is lost in the following days. Truly, it’s a carnage.

Which tells us this: I am sure there are people, all over the West, who go to sleep every night knowing that they have sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers to their death, in full knowledge of the destiny which was awaiting them, feeding them all the lies they wanted to hear, because of the odd chance of extending Russia.

Imagine going to your judgment with a burden like that on your conscience.

Yes, extending Russia. You can follow the link and download the .pdf document from there. Of course, the Rand Corporation is now trying to counter what they call “mischaracterisations”; but no, the game is up.

The Banderites are going to be made mincemeat. Together with them, countless people who have allowed themselves to be brainwashed by the Ukrainian propaganda and now pay the price of their stupidity. To this we must add those who never cared for Bandera and wanted to live a peaceful life, but their lesson is that if you allow evil to happen to others, that very evil might visit yourself one day.

Still, I think that those who will be punished the most – unless they repent – are those who pushed an entire Country towards self-destruction in the hope of damaging Russia, or in order to enrich themselves.