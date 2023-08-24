After my post of yesterday, I feel that I need to add more about how I see the events surrounding Prigozhin’s dead. It’s a good occasion to repeat points of Catholic doctrine, and it is vastly more interesting than reporting about the faggot bishop du jour.

First of all, let me tell you what I do not believe.

CIA did it

Poppycock. They can’t tie up their shoelaces anymore. They’d never be able to pull this one off. Also, no motive besides making the Russians believe their boss is the coolest guy alive (see below).

Ukraine did it

Same as above, but with the added inconvenience of vastly fewer means. No motive, either. Prigo had been, for a short day, their revolutionary hero who was going to depose Putin. They would want him alive for as long as possible, hoping he causes more mischief.

The Joos/The Great Conspiracy/ESIS/ Bin Laden’s Little-Known Child/The Billionaires/ St Gabriel The Archangel.

No.

Why not?

Because.

What I think might have happened is as follows:

Vladimir Vladimirovich gives the order after the failed mutiny in June: guy has to go and, with him, at least Utkin (the real mind of the operation, and the guy from which the name “Wagner” comes from). As Prigozhin is a security nutcase, after a while it turns out that no suitable windows or balconies are to be found. Then the order is given to strike anyway, trying to minimise the collateral damage. Let us remember: Prigozhin is an extremely popular “war hero”. He can’t be just executed, Seth Rich style. There must be some element of plausible deniability, that makes still everyone understand what happens if you go against Putin. Rogue elements (in Italy we say: “mad splinters”) of the security services/secret services/aviation/ anti aerial forces, extremely resentful for the losses Prigozhin inflicted on the day of the mutiny (up to 30 people killed, probably much less in the end but you get the drift) take things in their own hands, safe in the knowledge that Prigozhin was a marked man and, even if they are discovered, their punishment would be mild. This happens more often than you think. Not too many years ago, Luftwaffe pilots willingly underwent disciplinary action for making a symbolic, low-altitude “thanksgiving flight” over the tomb of the great Hans-Ulrich Rudel, the guy who took down 519 tanks – and much more besides – on his Stuka. They knew it could be fatal to their career. They did it anyway. For a hero of 50 or 60 years earlier. In Germany. Some other rival. Prigo must have mightily angered a number of people in the last decades. A guy who can think he can bully Putin into firing Shoigu will certainly bully many other, in many cases rich and powerful people, in much more brutal ways. Give it a couple of decades, and it becomes like one of those murder mysteries where everyone of the suspected characters has a motive. Again: if this was the scenario, the killer/killers knew they were targeting a marked man.

Now, let us examine the morals of it all.

Russia is in what would be called a war in every European Country. Even my Cat agrees that Prigozhin lost his head and mutinied. It does not even matter whether he thought he was doing well. Perhaps he did, but he did not stop when Putin called his act treason. I think he sealed his destiny on that occasion.

Prigozhin was a military objective. A military objective can and should be taken down, and if other around him die they are part of a double effect. This does not make the action of taking down the enemy sinful. If Putin was behind this, I am sure he tried to avoid collateral damage and, when he saw it could not be avoided, accepted the double effect. Every other party that might have been involved would, if Christian, reason along the same lines. It seems to me that Prigozhin, who was really strict about his security, forced the “forced solution” instead of allowing the powers that be to get away with a Seth Rich type of incident.

But all in all, and whoever this has been, one man emerges from all of this.

The guy who, when you betray him, you will end up dead.