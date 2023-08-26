Start learning Russian, folks!

As you might have read, the news was announced just days ago of the enlargement of the BRICS alliance. This is extremely important news for us, both as Westerns and as Catholics. It is, on both cases, excellent news.

First, let me make a premise: unless things change radically in the next years, it is fair to say that the so-called Western bloc has become the greatest enemy of Christianity on the planet. Yes, more than Islam. When your own governments plans to embed sexual perversion as human right and jail you for dissenting, you know you live in a satanic dystopia that does not even bother to safeguard the appearance of freedom. The structure of modern society is such that this order of things will either heal itself from the inside, or will at some – possibly much later – point be topped violently. Don’t hold your breath on either instance.

One of the ways the Satanic Collective Dystopia works is by way of financially blackmailing the entire planet and all those – inside or outside the bloc – that would dare to oppose the billionaire-dictated march route.

BRICS puts huge obstacles to both these developments. In fact, BRICS could, if its own members agree on a common military defense, put the West on its knees now, today.

Look at the world map. The two most important commerce waterways go through 1) The Suez canal, and 2) the Straight of Hormuz. Now look at the new members of BRICS. Ever wondered why a Country like, of all countries, Ethiopia is now a member of BRICS? Look at the map and wonder no more. The three new members Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia have a stronghold over both ends of the Canal. The same story applies to the Straight of Hormuz, where Iran always had the geographical keys and lock to entry and exit, but it now has the immense commercial and military backing of Russia and China. My easy prediction is that the American power projection in this region will greatly diminish, and perhaps vanish, in the next 10 to 15 years as an economically revived Iran strengthens its naval power, with the Russian Uncle and the Chinese Grandma covering its back. At the very least, this means that the states of the new “BRICS +” will be immune to any Western attempt to strangulate their waterways. If necessary, it will also mean a very direct way of putting pressure on the West itself, for which these waterways are vital parts of their logistics system.

The new bloc is, both in population and GDP by parity of purchasing power, bigger than the Western Bloc. This is the first good news in case things get hairy – that is: in case idiots like Ursula van der Lying tries to impose the Billionaire’s will on them -. However, the even better news is that BRICS+ is not meant to be a political project, but merely a commercial one. Basically, it’s the old European Community (which was good) as opposed to the European Union (which is evil). This means that Russia will be free to be Christian for as long as it likes, without any external interference, whilst enjoying all the advantages of the membership to an extremely powerful economic bloc, and that the same will apply to other Countries (like, say, Serbia and, one day, when the EU starts to decompose, even Hungary or Italy), which should decide to apply in future.

What this means is that every one of my own readers can now rest assured that, whatever happens, there will be an immense and extremely powerful Country ready to embrace them, as we are seeing already with the growing US diaspora to Russia.

Russians love Christians, they have a lot of land, and a Country with immense possibilities. They are now what the US were around 1890.

Start learning Russian, folks!

It’s a prudent investment in your future.