The Age Of Bleating

You will stop laughing one day, you cucking funt…

The installed (whether legitimately or not) Government in Washington is telling you that Putin is evil, and you are Quite Bad if you think otherwise.

It is telling you that experimental vaccines are good, and you are Quite Bad if you refuse to comply.

It is telling you that sexual perversion is a new foundational value of the United States, and you are Quite Bad if you hold the opinion that, say, Christians – and so many people and cultures before and after them – had for 200 years.

It is telling you that man-made climate change is an irrefutable fact, and you re Quite Bad if you don’t believe any of that crap – perhaps because you’re smart, perhaps because you believe in God, or perhaps because you remember when the Global Cooling was the climate emergency.

Look at at how these issues connect together, and how they link a small cabal of rich sponsors to their prostitutes and useful idiots, perverted or not. The United States are the spearhead, but the movement is taking place in many Countries.

Their plan is that your children will grow accustomed to every sort of sexual perversion, so that they can live out their homosexual or pedophile dreams. But your children will also have to firmly believe in the infallible, “scientific” guidance of their better, and willingly do whatever they are told. They will become willing sheep, happy to bleat on demand, but feeling “rebellious” because they have pink metallic hair, may think that they are Green Elephants, and have more tattoos on their oversized bodies than a Zulu warrior ca. 1854.

The willing sheep will gladly accept to be reshaped in the image of their own masters, provided they are left in the childish/teenager state of permanent child rebellion, believing they are rejecting every norm when they are, in fact, supinely accepting all of them. Christ’s yoke was too much for them. They will get the yoke of their billionaire masters as they game themselves stupid and desperately try to copulate with another 400 pounds, pink metallic, tattooed “rebel” of not quite easily identifiable sex, and extremely difficult to remember “gender”.

The young sheep must be told that they do not have to respect or obey any traditional “rule”, but woe to the one who does not “follow science”. They must be told that they are free to kill their babies in the womb, but woe to those who dare to question another sheep’s “gender”. They must be told that they have to do whatever “science” tells them to do in order to “save the planet”, and woe to those who dare to question the “science”.

Connect the dots. A global billionaire elite is using their political prostitutes to advance a Religion-free dystopia in which they get richer, a number of people get in position of influence, and the great mass are told how lucky they are that they live in the age of bleating.

Can this be avoided? It certainly can. But at this point I am not sure that the West (and its spearhead, the United States) will get from themselves the resources they need. It is more likely that this nascent New Globalist Order will be destroyed by external factors; like wars, armed uprisings, or the impact with powerful blocks that have no problem at all with crushing the couple of hundreds billionaires who think they can impose their will on them.

We are going to live interesting decades. We are going to see, I think, Providence working in ways most people have not seen coming. It will get worse before it gets better, for sure; but I think that several waves of resistance are forming. Russia and China will nuke everything before they are made to comply with Globohomo and, when the time comes, will likely humiliate the Globohomo Empire without even the need for nukes. The resistance will, hopefully, also grow on the inside.

At some point, there will be blood – if you think the United States can get out of the tunnel they have put themselves in without blood I think you are very optimistic, or you have not been paying attention – and God in His Goodness will take care that His Providential plan is carried out.

We are at the point where the US go around bullying small Countries because they don’t want to comply with GloboHomo’s agenda. I think this will not go on forever, and will end up badly – for GloboHomo – at some point.

We, in the meantime, live and die as Catholics, waiting for a better world, without faggots and paedos around.