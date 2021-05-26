The Tide And The Child

There are alarming rumours about the possible half-castration of the already half-castrated Summorum Pontificum.

I think the SSPX will not be devastated, at all.

Apparently, NuChurch is very scared of the constant increase of SP Masses and its increased adoption by young priests. So, NuChurch does what is always does: it tries to stop the mounting tide with the bucket, like children used to do before they became too busy with their smartphones.

Newsflash: you can’t stop a tide with a bucket. The only thing you can do is to look like a child.

The Church thrives in times of persecution. Tradition cannot hope of a better way to cause it to flourish than some half-thought measures like the ones now rumoured. If these people weren’t children, they would realise why organisations like the FSSP exist in the first place : in order to try to counter the vast rise in popularity of the SSPX.

The same principle will, no doubt, find application here. If these stupid ideas are carried out, they will only result in increased popularity of the traditional orders, increased demand for traditional masses, and increased opposition to this bunch of heretics and perverts daring to tell us that the mass of the ages is not good for us.

I am curious to see how stupid these people really are, nor do I expect any help, apart from the usual meowing, of the usual suspects like Cardinal Burke.

Only a fool thinks he can stop Christ.