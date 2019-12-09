Who Am I To Judge?
As I commented on the papal slapping episode the other day, I tried to be somewhat light in my irony against the man, as repeated observation of the video showed to me that, whilst Francis is most certainly a boor, this was an encounter of kindred souls: the behaviour of the woman being, in my book, undoubtedly and unjustifiably rude. A saintly Pope would have reacted differently. Still, try to be yanked that way at his age and I don’t know how calm you will remain.
Today’s post, however, is not about that, but about the stupidity of our times.
A Pope sabotages Catholicism every day for now almost seven years, and he gets one thousand passes from the liberal press, who want to be able to have their leftist hero. The theological abominations of this Pontificate are thoroughly ignored, and the holy farter received worldwide attention for….. things like stupidly criticising Trump for building a wall. In short, in almost seven years the msm never got even near to tell their audience what atrocious pope this cretin is. But let the man contravene the commandments of the religion of niceness, and the entire planet will be informed instantly.
This is, of course, entirely demented. Still, Francis deserves all the excrement that he had to eat, because he is part and parcel of that stupid, attention-seeking, platitude-spouting, nice-at-all-costs world that has now turned against him.
Francis does everything he can to impress the stupid masses. But being stupid, the masses will not make any distinction, fruit of sound reasoning, concerning a situation. Rather, they will look for the image, the gesture that goes around the world because it is so “new” to most (not to us: we know what a vulgar boor the man is) as to make instant conversation and gossip material.
Francis does not understand how it works, because, besides being arrogant, he is stupid. He has put himself in the hands of people who will tolerate countless heresies and blasphemies from him, but will not tolerate any offence against the religion of niceness.
You made this bed, Frankie Boy. Now you will have to lie in it.
And the exact word he said to the woman I still want to know; because whilst “bruja” is completely unwarranted, if he really said “puta” we are in real need of an intervention, like forbidding him all contact with public and journalists.
A stupid world can’t stop piling judgment on a Pope not because of countless heresies and scandals, but because of an unkind act. Can’t say I am very sad, though, and don’t think the man should be defended from the lynching now going on.
In the end, who am I to judge?
Meet Francis And His Saintly Patience.
I am, alas, a bit late to this party.
Still, I would like to use this little space to praise Francis for his commendable behaviour on occasion of the incident in St Peter Square on 31 December.
An ethnically Chinese woman is seen grabbing the man, in one of those inappropriate, but spontaneous gestures of affection that simple people show to the ones they really care for. The likes of Padre Pio have experienced much, much worse, but they bore it with great patience and love for Christ’s sheep. Actually, it is reported that Padre Pio was the object of such an affection that he often had great difficulties in extricating himself from the mob, with the peasants trying to grab whatever could be grabbed. This is what simple faithful do. They touch. They grab. They yank. If someone does not like it (which I understand) perhaps he should greet people from the Pope mobile.
Francis was in this situation on the 31st. And I must say, his kind reaction surprised me.
As the woman grabs him and literally yanks him toward herself (good energy, ma’am! You know how fat the man is?), we see Francis smilingly, lovingly encouraging her to lose her grip. I must say I found it very edifying. As the woman – which is so typical of simple faithful – hesitates to let the object of her Catholic affection go, we see Francis gently, calmly, and totally, totally non-judgmentally, exhorting her to allow him to continue his walk. His demeanour is so calm, so kind, so Pope-like and, in a word, so noble, that I am, myself, surprised to see Francis behaving so well for once.
I must confess, in such a situation I would have expected Francis to react angrily, and perhaps even physically, to the woman’s behaviour. I would have expected him to physically force the woman away from him just as as he forcefully opened the little hands of the boy, joint in prayer, years ago. In the end, we all know he hates Catholics, and he goes through them just because his PR machine says he has to, and because he loves the camera like Hillary loves Huma Abedin.
But this time, I must say the man has surprised me.
Gentle, calm, loving, outright benign, noble Francis manages to surprise us for once. See for yourselves!
Can’t imagine why he had to apologise.
M
Wishing For A Conclave
Back at home after a long, deserved Christmas Holiday (you will be pleased to know that, after one year of Francistoxyns, I have stayed away from the man and his news as far as I could), I find myself reflecting on what I wish most for the Year of the Lord 2020, at least as far as the Church is concerned.
I wish a Conclave.
Of course, I do not know whether a Conclave would give us an even worse Pope than Francis. On the one hand, this would appear impossible, because the man is such a mixture of stupidity and arrogance. On the other hand, it is certainly thinkable if we think of a Pope just as evil as Francis, but not as stupid. Someone like Schoenborn, or perhaps Tagle (not sure about this one).
Why, then, do I wish a Conclave?
For several reasons.
Firstly, I refuse to accept Francis as the new normality. The man is an aberration in every conceivable way, and I for myself wish him gone, no matter what comes after him.
Secondly, I believe in Providence, and think that God sets things in motion in His own way. Whilst these ways have something of the miraculous at times, much more often things happen in their proper, expected ways, using the usual, expected channels. A Conclave is still the most likely way God will use to at least start to put an end to our punishment.
Lastly, because I can personally use the beautiful, lived reassurance that all bad things come to an end. I’d like to wake up in the morning and simply think: “remember Francis? Well, he’s gone now. All evil has an end”. Of course, I know this. But it would be nice to experience it, to see it come to pass in real life. It would be like a mini detox cure.
I obviously don’t know whether the Year of the Lord 2020 will be the one that will give us the Conclave; much less whether the Conclave would give us someone with at least some Catholic spirit. But what I know is that, bar an extremely improbable conversion of this cretin, all improvement will have to go through at least one Conclave. Bring it on, then. It would be like reshuffling the cards. You could end up worse than expected, but at least it’s a new game.
Still, and to conclude, I think we can safely say this: that even if the man is still in charge in one year’s time, his ability to damage the Church and confuse the faithful decreases every year, and it is difficult to think that the man is now seen as anything but a problem and an embarrassment from everyone but the extremely simple and the outright evil.
I wish him salvation, of course, and I invite you to do the same.
But boy, how I wish for a Conclave….
Christmas Come Early
We have seen in the UK, in the recent years, a clearly identifiable pattern: the extreme left takes control of the main opposition party and pushes it toward maximalist positions. The re-shaped party excites and energises the minority of extremists. However, put to the test of the ballot box, the party gets a historic pummeling.
I seem to see the same pattern in the US. The extreme left activists, angered by Trump’s victory, attempt to take over the Democratic party. Whilst this is not as evident or official as in the UK, they are influential enough that more senior members of the party, terrified by the leftist mob and obviously uncaring for the Country’s institutions, give in to their demand and stage the long-wanted, if extremely stupid, impeachment theatre to satisfy their childish fantasies of revenge after their clear defeat in 2016.
I make an easy prediction here, and state that the impeachment is the US is the equivalent of the Labour plans of re-nationalisation of part of the communication and utility industry. In the same way as Labour chose to energise an extremist fringe, but lost the support of the mainstream Labour voters and scared away the undecided, the Democrats have chosen to give their extremist children a toy for Christmas, but this will very likely alienate to them a good part of the the mainstream Democrat voters, of the independent and, in general, of those who still have remnants of reason in them. The likes of Schiff and Pelosi don’t care, because they are elected in safe constituencies where such games help them to be reelected. Still, many others will pay the price of their submission to their evil masters. As to the Presidential race, good luck with that, also considering the amusingly abysmal quality of the candidates, themselves largely the fruit of the childish leftist drive of the party grassroots.
The US society is, by and large, more conservative than the UK one. It is also far more patriotic and attached to its Democratic institutions. It seems to me that the Democrats have invited disaster. Time will tell; but, if you ask me, this impeachment is Christmas come early.
Electoral victory is not something that can be left to children. It is the fruit of a mixture of – hopefully – personal integrity and patriotism and – always – a wise calibration on controversial issues. The Democrats are failing big on both counts.
They are fools if they think the American people will not notice.
Sound Prayers For Christmas
Yesterday, the holy farter has celebrated another evil birthday, no doubt rejoicing in still breathing from his 1.5 lungs when so many good Catholics wish he were six feet under. Alas, it wasn’t to be, at least for this birthday. It seems clear to me that the punishment God justly inflicts on us has not finished yet.
The birthday of the Evil Clown is a fitting occasion for yours truly to impart another of his little, politically incorrect thoughts on his readership.
We do not wish anyone death – much less hell – because of personal animosity against the person. Both are, no doubt, mortal sins. Still, in the same way as it was perfectly legitimate to desire the death of Stalin or Pol Pot, Allende or Chavez, because of the suffering they were inflicting on millions because of their corruption, cruelty and/or evil ideology, it is perfectly legitimate to desire, for the good of the Church and the salvation of Catholics, the swift demise of this extraordinarily evil man.
Jorge Bergoglio, unworthily and shamelessly reigning as very possibly the most evil pope in history, is such an involuntary caricature of a decent, or even half decent, Pope, that it is a great mystery to me how anyone who is, actually, a Catholic might wish him a continuation, perhaps for many years, of his work of sabotage and attempted destruction of the Church he so clearly despises. Actually, it is not clear to me how a proper Catholic could not wish the end of his pontificate; which, after the recent experiences, really should not be through another abdication, swiftly followed by The Three Popes, possibly singing all three in a charity CD for the use of the happy clappy folks.
No. The only good outcome at this point is that the man dies. Whatever comes next (the idea of Pope Tagle is enough to make me vomit), at least this cretin will be gone, and may the Lord have mercy on his soul.
Therefore, my dear readers, on the approaching of Christmas I invite you to do a good deed: say a Hail Mary for the soul of the poor bastard, and then ask God to send him to his judgment as swiftly as can be.
You should, also, profit of the Festivities to inform your relatives of your prayer habits, using the predictable worldly indignation that follows for a little bit of sound Catholic teaching. Should make for good entertaining, and food for thoughts at the same time.
Retard Greta is now the U.N. Pope. Stupid Francis is the Vatican’s Greta. It looks like we will get rid of the latter much earlier than of the former.
Your prayers for the idiot’s sweet demise are appreciated on behalf of sound Catholicism.
You are, as always, welcome.
Killing Babies, The Conservative Way
Unknown to many even in Europe, Northern Ireland has resisted the abortion madness until the Year of the Lord 2019, when the Government of the allegedly conservative Theresa May tried to force them to. The degree of autonomy enjoyed by Northern Ireland would have allowed them to reject the measure, but as the locals are deeply divided and actually not making their legislative chamber work, the measure passed.
The local medical personnel is now fighting for at least conscientious objection, which the allegedly conservative Theresa May obviously denied them. This gives you the measure of the scale of evil currently pervading the so called conservative mainstream, now reduced to a movement aimed at paying some less taxes whilst they unquestionably sanction everything from abortion to institutionalised sexual perversion.
We now have a Prime Minister with a fresh, very strong mandate. If the guy has conservative blood in his veins, he will intervene to at least protect the rights of coscentious objectors. If he (as I deeply fear) is just another little prostitute with his finger in the air, trying to gauge where the blind blows, he will likely be in trouble anyway as many doctors and nurses choose to leave the profession – and may the Lord reward them richly for it – rather than serving their Nazi masters.
Yes, we have just avoided falling in the hands of rabid Communists. But this here is a very sober reminder that whilst the situation has not become worse, it is still dire.
Pray for the good doctors and nurses of Northern Ireland.
The allegedly conservative Government wants to force them to kill babies.
Two Peas In A Pod
Retard Thunberg advocated for putting politicians “on the wall”, then said she did not mean to mean what she actually meant, then decided she will take holidays from not going to school, because those catamaran holidays are so stressy, you know.
She shows all the symptoms of FrancisDisease: extemporaneous blubbering without a brain to support the activity, self-pitying and public emphases on how hard you work for humanity, unquestioning belief that the world has absolute need of your contribution. If she only went around looking for wheelchairs, she could be suspected to be the fruit of some Francis’ late-age indiscretion.
It is not difficult to understand how these two are two peas in a pod. But whilst Greta has an admitted mental condition that warps her understanding of the world (no excuse, of course: if you know that your brain doesn’t work properly, stop telling other people how to use theirs), Francis’ rants seem to be the fruit of a set of conditions: arrogance, self-centredness to the point of obsession, air-tight lack of faith and, clearly, lack of basic intelligence.
Greta is getting out of the way for Christmas.
Dear holy farter, could you be so kind and do the same?
Three Abject Losers
It was glorious. It was like a replay of that night in June 2016, or of the sleepless night I spent watching Trump triumph.
At 10 PM, the Exit Polls emitted a clear verdict: a Tory victory closely resembling a landslide. But exit polls can be insidious, and I told my old heart to just wait and see how the night goes.
The night did not disappoint, and the blows came fast and hard for the Communist Party of Britain, aka Labour. It went on all night, with the other Public Enemy, Mssss Jo Swinson, managing to not be elected in her own constituency: a defeat and humiliation of historic proportion. She had bragged about her chances of becoming Prime Minister. Snowflake Generation has no contact with reality.
During the night, I had a long time to reflect.
The young and not very smart leader of the Lib Dems has not a little in common with the Evil Clown, the holy farter, the prophet of Pachamama. The arrogance of thinking that they know best, think best and are best is common to both of them. The low degree of intelligence and an uncanny inability to understand how much they embarrass themselves when they open their mouth is another one. Francis is, to his great luck, not exposed to such polling. But Swinson is, and her party had to witness, during the weeks of the campaign, how the more the public knew their new leader, the less they liked her: dragging down the entire party, who had made a heavy image and propaganda investment on her (predictably, “first female here”, “first female” there).
They also both share the unbelievable arrogance of insulting their own constituents: Francis with his pretence of teaching a new religion, Swinson with the chuzpah of openly proclaiming that she, as a Prime Minister (I would not be surprised she believed she could really do it. As I write this, the LibDems are at 11 MPs out of 650, and she is not one of them!), would just have ignored and nullified the will of the people. Democracy a la carte.
Shut up, children. Jo Swinson knows best.
Still, I see the greater resemblance with Francis in the other, even greater loser of the night: comrade Jeremy Corbyn.
Resentful, acidic, promoter of a politics of blank envy, raw hatred and shameless handout politics, Corbyn is the third in a trio that sees Maduro and Francis as the other two proponents of Unlimited Envy as a viable political message. They have lost Morales recently, and I am sure both suffered greatly for it. Corbyn’s rhetoric was just as openly, unashamedly stupid as Francis’, both in his communist ideals (these people wanted to nationalise parts of the communication industry, besides launching a raft of anti-capitalism initiatives really hard to believe) and in his shameless appeal to the Muslim vote. It is, I dare say, clear at this point that Corbyn allowed anti-Semitism in his own party to go unchallenged – and fuelled it himself, notwithstanding the many formal protestations – on purpose, in order to excite and mobilise the “militant” Muslim vote. A huge “wink-wink” exercise was going on, by which Corbyn pretended to distance himself form anti-semitism and support of Hamas, whilst quietly asking his Muslim, and especially Arab Muslim voters to pay attention and draw the conclusions.
It failed gloriously. Both Swinson and Corbyn now see their political career in tatters. Swinson might never recover and, bar exceptional efforts at networking and rich protectors, will likely end up as a third-rate journalist, or cashier at Tesco’s, before long. Corbyn is a far more rooted, navigated politician, and he will resume, from his safe seat in rich Islington, the role he had for many years: leftists firebrand and outright emmerdeur. He has been refining the role for decades now, he’ll do that in his sleep. If we are lucky, he will also destroy the entire party in the process, because he seems intentioned to try to have Corbynism survive Corbyn, with a bloody civil war inside Labour not improbable at all.
Bergoglio, Corbyn, Swinson.
Three faces of the same stupidity. Three example of suicidal arrogance.
But most of all, three abject losers.
Retard Of The Year
The Great Cretin has obtained the highest honour a stupid, faithless, obsessed world can bestow to her beside the Nobel Prize: the “Man of the Year” award from Time Magazine.
People in Hong Kong are risking their lives to fight an oppressive Communist dictatorship, but the fantasies of the champagne-sipping, jet-flying bourgeoisie of this XXI Century are more important than freedom.
This clearly underendowed, but extremely arrogant girl, who is not attending school for who knows which fake reason, will now make another step forward towards her probable end: madness, addiction, or suicide. Such is, all too often, the destiny of people with not enough brain to understand that they are not special, the world does not revolve around them, and the media industry will ditch them very promptly when a new, fresher, more promising circus attraction has been found.
Nor do I find any reason to justify or absolve this monstrously arrogant girl. She is old enough and, whatever her mental (never a word was more approptiate) challenges, aware enough to know better, and she doubles down on her arrogant insistence of being heard with her even more arrogant insolence of talking everybody down. Princess Retard certainly makes no compromises with us, the thinking proles.
I am very glad that I have stolen her dreams. What is a dream to her is an Orwellian nightmare to sane thinking, hard walking folks. She will spend her next years in an unreal mixture of adulation, exploitation and, most of all, manipulation, until the devastating moment when she realises that she was nothing more than the useful idiot of industrial groups and political schemers.
I will not cry when she crushes under the burden. At seven, and certainly at ten, a child can commit a mortal sin. At her age, she is supposed to realise not only the vast stupidity, but – and this grates me the most – the astonishing arrogance of a young woman thinking that the entire world owes her obedience.
Go away, you and your dreams, Greta.
You are just a stupid, arrogant, blind tool of people much more intelligent than you, but with the same lack of shame.
Clown The Older And Clown The Younger
The appointment of Cardinal Tagle to the Congregation for Evangelization is another of those involuntarily funny moments of this clown papacy: incompetent faithless leftist appoints another incompetent faithless leftist to do something in which neither of them believes.
Still, the appointment will allow both to virtue signal like there is no tomorrow (I actually hope that, for Francis, there will be no tomorrow), and fly around the world in order to tell us Catholics how very, very bad we are. It is as if we were the forced public of these two clowns, and not allowed to leave the big, rainbow-coloured circus tent until they both do us the favour and die.
Still, I for myself will refuse to stay seated, even if I actually have a life subscription. I will leave the circus (not the Church) and insistently refuse to pay any attention to what Clown the Younger and Clown the Older are doing; which is, by the way, the reason why I ignore that lewd man’s now almost daily antics anyway.
I suggest you contribute to the work of evangelization by utterly ignoring these two abject scoundrels and frauds. If will be not only a feat much appreciated in heaven, but also a useful exercise in the disgraceful case that Tagle is appointed as Francis II The Stupidly Smiling, the successor of the Evil Clown Of The Great Mess.
You don’t want to see that stupid, forced smile for the rest 40 years, do you?
The Blessed And The Buffoon
I would like to say a word about the controversy surrounding Fulton Sheen’s beatification.
Yes, I am disgusted by the behaviour of, as it is clear enough, Cupich & Co. Yes, I think the reasons adducted for the freeze are stupid and very short-legged. Yes, I think this is, in abstract, a shame.
Still: who wants a good guy to be beatified by this clown? How does this serve the cause of sanity?
Archbishop Sheen’s beatification would only confuse the (very) simple, insinuating in them the doubt that, if Francis did the right thing on this, he might actually be doing the right thing on other issues, too.
This is why I am terrified that Francis might actually proceed to the Beatification not only of Fulton Sheen, but of Pius XII, too!
Look: no sane Catholic needs this lewd cretin, this vulgar commie, this shameless buffoon for anything. There is nothing useful he can give to a faithful Catholic. It is, actually, better that he keeps doing and saying stupid things all the time, without the occasional sensible beatification.
The man will die. God willing, he will not see Christmas. Otherwise, it will be a bit later. But he is 83, overweight, without half a lung, and accustomed to fits of rage. It looks like this clown will not run his circus for very long; and if he does, it looks like he will make himself more and more ridiculous as years go by.
Being beatified by Pachamama Francis sounds almost like an insult.
I honestly can do without all day long.