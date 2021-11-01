Unfathomably Filthy

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at approximately 4:00 PM, members of the Computer Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested James Jackson, age 66, of 538 Broadway, Providence, for 1) Possession of Child Pornography, 2) Transfer of Child Pornography, and 3) Child Erotica Prohibited. Mr. Jackson was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks for processing. Mr. Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Crawford who set $5,000 surety bail with the special bail conditions of no unsupervised contact with minors and restricted Internet access. Mr. Jackson was unable to post bail and was transported to the ACI Intake facility.

Terrible, terrible news from Rhode Island State Police

I don’t even know what Child Erotica is, but it must be something terrible. Also, this was an Internet Unit, so stuff was downloaded on Father’s computer; showing that either it was him, or it was someone with access to his computer, or it was someone who wanted to harm him. Realistically, and sadly, the first hypothesis is the most realistic for now.

My first reaction was a dry, involuntary joke: “Michael Virus” was looking in the wrong place!

But seriously, this is bad. It is, actually, worse because this one, actually, really appears to believe in God; to be one of ours.

It can be that he is innocent. It can be that, at 66, he did not have his electronics properly “under lock and key”, and unauthorised people accessed his computer and misused it (and him) – without Father knowing – for their perverted purposes. Honestly, if anybody had access to my computer I am pretty sure he could surf wherever he wants, download whatever he wants, delete his traces, and I would never be the wiser unless, as is the case here, investigators on the other side became aware of the fact.

Alas, it can also be that Father is, actually, the guilty party. And I am having a shiver going down my spine now, because it means that Satan managed to successfully invade the conscience, and corrupt the mind, of a true soldier for the other side.

Scary stuff.

I don’t, I really can’t understand pedophilia. I’d honestly understand if a man were to sleep with the entire Playboy Calendar, January to December, then back December to January. It would be very sinful, of course; but that would be the sinfulness that goes in the same direction as our natural instincts; it would be sinfulness we can, in a way, connect to. But not pedophilia.

Pedophilia, like sodomy, is the Unfathomably Filthy. It’s a horror movie going on in the brain of a man. It’s stuff that goes deep to the very, very bottom of the Fall.

Pray for the man. Pray for him if he is innocent, pray for him if he isn’t. This isn’t your faggy Bergogliopriest. This isn’t your screechy Father Georgina. This one is esteemed by Father Z. I am having another shiver down my spine right now.

Let us pray more. Let us do more penance. Let us be more guarded.

Let us not allow that anything of the sort, or of a lesser but still bad sort, happens to us.

We will, like everybody else, have to fight our battle to the end.