Guess The Religion

Four Georgians (this is not the US Georgians, is the Stalin Georgians) were almost lynched in Poland – by a justifiably angry mob – for molesting local underage girls. The four are now arrested under suspicion of paedo behaviour. Therefore, “underage” here is not in the BLM sense. It’s literal girls.

We aren’t told the interesting part.

Therefore, let me connect the dots. I might be wrong, mind, and the four might be Atheists, or Zoroastrians; still, some dots need to be connected anyway.

There is a religion, out there, founded by a guy who “married” a girl of six and then raped her when she was nine.

The same religion, as I am reliably informed, allows its participants to take women who are not of the same religion as slaves.

So I have here the obvious pedophilia of the guy, and the sanctioned attitude towards slavery of “non-believers”.

The four arrested men are, as already stated, from Georgia. This Country has a great presence of that particular religion I was just mentioning.

One wonders why we aren’t told about the religious affiliation of the four, considering that the circumstances would make the information quite relevant.

You see: my religion is not based on a child rapist, and I think that these details – like the existence of religions based on child rapists – should be considered very relevant to today’s world, and be given the prominence they are not given now.

Or perhaps I am being bad here, and deserving of many adjectives ending in “phobe”.

In fact, if you ask Francis I am pretty sure he would defend the child rapist, and condemn me.