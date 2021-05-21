Unprecedented Damage

I was re-reading Garrigou-Lagrange’s observations about the number of the damned. From a XXI Century’s perspective, a couple of things were striking.

The first: the obvious consideration that, as Christians were, historically and even today, a more or less tiny minority of the world population, and considering the low-to-actually-very-low probability of salvation for a non-Christian, the great majority of the souls born up to now is in, or will go to, hell. I wonder how long it will be before such obvious considerations are branded as “hate” or, at least, considered “unchristian ” by the majority of our bishops.

The second: considering the amount of the saved among Christians- Catholic or not – the argument was made that the number of infant deaths would actually be a big argument in favour of hoping that the majority of Christians are saved. Reflect on this: an event that was, until recent times, so frequent as to possibly tip a big scale in the other direction, and was considered, after all, a big plus in the great scheme of Salvation, would today be considered a cruelty justifying, in the eyes of most, the parents of the deceased child losing the faith.

In both issues, how things have changed in just a couple of generations! Your average pew-sitting Christian would, nowadays, utterly sympathise with the parents advertising their loss of faith, instead of warning them about the reality of hell.

Similarly, I am not surprised that people who have lost the very concept of hell claim for the “blessing” of homosexual relationships. If hell isn’t in the cards, there’s little preventing a constant, ever-escalating game of “we are all ok”, ending with embracing everything that is even remotely to do with “lurv”.

We need to realise this: most people who, nowadays, call themselves “Christian” have a very little idea of what Christianity really is and what consequences the refusal of Christ has. In only two generations, Christianity has been reduced from the pillar of civilised societies to a very thin veneer of social conventions covered by a very thick varnish of do-goodism and political correctness.

This unprecedented catastrophe is, as a whole, the result of the unprecedented assault on Christian values started by the Second Vatican Council.

Do not be surprised if we are, as a result, punished with an unprecedented bad Pope.