Francis And The Duck Test

In case you had any doubt, I am talking of Francis.

Zanchetta was the first appointment to Bishop in Argentina after the Evil Clown was elected. Basically, he was the first of the “boys”, of the group Francis must have known for decades. A personal friend, too, so the Evil Clown knew him very well.

Do we realise how near that is? How are the odds that this guy deceived Francis for who knows how many years about his perversion? How much more likely it is, instead, that Francis knew of his homosexuality at the very least, and very possibly of worse things besides, and still helped the man to progress to the rank of Bishop first, and still kept covering him after he fell from (official) grace?

And what is this habit of Francis of sending homo clergy to bankers’ posts? Does Monsignor Ricca ring a bell? A man, the latter, under whose roof Francis still lives?

What is wrong with this guy?

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.

If Francis appoints fags, is close friend of fags, protects fags, and lives under the roof of a fag, what the heck is he?

These questions need to be posed. We have left the realm of “coincidences” a very, very long time ago.