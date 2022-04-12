A Question

Apr 12

Posted by

Can somebody explain to me how a Catholic site so bent against anonymity on the Internet was (and still is) led by a guy who did not tell anyone he was homosexual until he was outed?

If a site is committed and, let me say it once again, bent on transparency, should it not be the very first which extends transparency to things way, way, WAY more important than knowing one’s name; like, for example, knowing whether a particular leading guy is, or ever was, a pervert?

And by the by, is this not the same site who keeps showing a very evident lack of transparency as to who their sponsors are? Mind, I have stopped following these matters (and the site) years ago when they went full toxic against almost everyone who breathes; but I still remember the controversy, and it does not seem to me that said site covered itself in transparency, or glory, in that.

It seems to me that there are two weights and two measures here.

I always try to not contribute to controversies among conservative Catholic sites, because it pains me to see atheists and leftists enjoy the show. However, every now and then a good pointer seems in order.

Stay away from toxic sites. They do nothing for Catholicism.

Posted on April 12, 2022, in Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. 3 Comments.

  1. Michael Dowd | April 12, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    This site may be a false flag operation by Opus Dei some of whose members provide significant support. Suggestive evidence: exempt from their outrage is Bergoglio; a focus of their outrage is SSPX.

    Reply
  2. Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) | April 12, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    Even though we are on diametrically opposed sides on the Ukraine War, we deeply appreciate your solidarity as a matter of principle.

    Worst thing is… they “outed” the wrong person…

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: