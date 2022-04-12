A Question

Can somebody explain to me how a Catholic site so bent against anonymity on the Internet was (and still is) led by a guy who did not tell anyone he was homosexual until he was outed?

If a site is committed and, let me say it once again, bent on transparency, should it not be the very first which extends transparency to things way, way, WAY more important than knowing one’s name; like, for example, knowing whether a particular leading guy is, or ever was, a pervert?

And by the by, is this not the same site who keeps showing a very evident lack of transparency as to who their sponsors are? Mind, I have stopped following these matters (and the site) years ago when they went full toxic against almost everyone who breathes; but I still remember the controversy, and it does not seem to me that said site covered itself in transparency, or glory, in that.

It seems to me that there are two weights and two measures here.

I always try to not contribute to controversies among conservative Catholic sites, because it pains me to see atheists and leftists enjoy the show. However, every now and then a good pointer seems in order.

Stay away from toxic sites. They do nothing for Catholicism.