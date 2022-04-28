The Slippery Slope

Less and less newborns are apparently baptised; not only in Europe ( where the phenomenon is massive and immediately apparent), but also is the for more Christianised United States.

It seems to me that it is a slippery slope.

Generation O has parents going to church, baptising their children, and caring for their Catholic instruction.

Generation 1 (their children) still baptise their own children and don’t mind giving them a Catholic instruction, but they might not go to Church because of a vast array of excuses, revolving around the fact that God does not really insist on it.

Generation 2 (their children) will likely not even baptise their children, because God lurvs everybody.

At this point, a generation of official heathen is being raised. When asked about their faith, they’ll say that they are Christians, “I suppose”. Christ will be, to them, that cool guy.

It can be that fast. Mere two generations for the almost total obliteration of Christianity.

The remedy is the recovery of the proper Catholic spirit. This starts, of course,, with priests explaining the difference, in the economy of salvation, between being baptised with the baptism of water and not being baptised with the baptism of water.

A difference which I have, by now, never heard in a church for many years.

Each generation mentioned above likely did not recognise the damage that following generation was being prepared for; possibly not even generation 0 after VII told them it’s ok when things are not ok. Nor do many priest understand (or admit) that failure to preach Catholicism in church leads to the children present not seeing any value in going to church (or in the Church; remember, lurv!) when they are adults. Chances are, they will go through concubinage. Chances also are, they will not see the use in baptising their children.

Many of these children will, then, grow as stone cold atheists, whilst Francis II blabbers about world peace and Francis III explains to us all the perverts we have to “accompany”.

It’s a slippery slope. It will only be stopped when Christ comes first again.