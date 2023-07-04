The Art Of Covering: Why Francis Works For Homopedo.

The appointment of Cardinal FigFag at the head of the CDF has already been heavily shadowed by a pedo priest protection scandal.

Cardinal Fagnandez is now reliably – actually, this is a matter of record – accused of having covered for and protected a homo priest from the accusation of going at young boys. When he really had to ditch the guy, whose situation had become untenable, he had h8m resign for “health reason”. Later still, the protégé of the Cardinal found out that there is no art of kissing protecting him from the long arm of justice, and committed suicide when he was about to be arrested. This is the kind of person Cardinal Fagnandez heavily protected, publicly defending the serial pedo.

Now, you might or might now know this, but these days the head of the CDF is not only in charge of doctrinal purity, but also the supreme operative head of the fight against sexual abuse. He is, in short, the man (I hope Fernandez is not too offended by me calling him that) who needs to lead his bishops towards a ruthless and relentless eradication of this shameful plague. One wonders….

After one has stopped wondering, one might be excused for reasoning as follows: Francis is, himself, a hostage of the homopedo mafia, whose instructions he must follow lest his papacy and person is destroyed by some atrocious scandal. Either that, or Francis is a homosexual himself, promoting his people and those who protect them any way he can.

With the appointment of Cardinal FigFag, the homopedo mafia receives the signal that a great party is about to be started, a party whose main obstacle will not be the church system of prevention, but merely the police and prosecutors of the civil authorities.

But why, you will ask, does Francis do this? Why now? Why not before, for example after Mueller and instead of Ladaria? My answer is: because he knows he is dying and, being the obdurate atheist and enemy of Christ we all know, he desires to raise his middle finger high over Catholicism, angering devout and sane Catholics for as long as he can, and more aggressively so now that he knows he is living on borrowed time.

I don’t know whether Fagnandez will be made to resign, or Francis will weather the storm and protect his little kisser as much as he can. What I know is that this appointment is a huge eff you to us Catholics, and a shameless move in favour of Homopedo.

Hopefully, this will help the one or the other who have been blind up to now to understand what kind of Popes the age of Vatican II had to produce at some point, because a ball rolling down a slippery slope does not stop mid way just because we would wish that it does.

Homopedo is on the offensive. Francis is covering for it with his vulgar howitzers. He knows he is angering you, and this is likely the only pleasure his miserable life has left for him.