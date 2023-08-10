Pro Paedophilia, German Civil Servants Edition

Will take care of all paedophiles…

I have written only yesterday about how a selected group within a power tribe can exert immense influence on society in general.

This one from Germany is another extremely alarming and criminal example.

I really suggest that you read all the article. The article details the years long pedophile connections of an organisation allowed to influence education in Germany. Still, it appears very obvious that these people keep trying to pervert youth under the guise of “public educators” instead of being in jail, where they all belong.

You will read in the article that the initiative in the Kindergarten has now been cancelled. But this is just the beginning, and extremely disquieting questions have no answers in the article.

First: who approved this, and when are they going to be arrested? You will notice that the parents were informed of a fait accompli. “This is what is going to happen”, the old German way to force easy compliance from people who are, already, naturally compliant.

Second: who allows organisations like this astonishingly called “pro familia” one any access to public education structures, at all? Who are those in the relevant ministries who allow them access? Who has gone and looked at the past habits and proclivities of those paedo-enabling civil servants?

Third: why is this pro-familia not banned yet?

This highlights once again how weak our institutions are: small criminal groups can disguise as “educators” , infiltrate public institutions and try to pervert your youth, like that.

All this happens, of course, because of the total disorientation of the obedient German sheep, to which you will only need to say the magic word, “science”, to ensure that most of them just shut up and do what their betters tell them to do.

This is, in turn, the result of the same sheep having lost the faith – if they ever had it – and having been accustomed to obey to their masters in a long series of issues, from the legend of man made global warming to the covid hysteria to the vaccine Nazism.

If I compare the society I grew in to the world of today, I am scared. Then, the threat of communism created a real appreciation for freedom, and a solid war of values. After the fall of communism, this has been substituted for a growing tyranny of technocrats, literally helped in their tyranny by the very sons of people who were ready to die to avoid it.

I have said it often and will say this again: when the safeguard mechanisms of a society fail, this society will go towards either servility – the general submission to the Gateses and Schwabs of the world by the obedient sheep- or blood, as the people use different methods than the now ineffective ballot box to get rid of the issues.