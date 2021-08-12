“If Ye Love Me, Keep My Commandments”: Once Again, Francis Clashes With Christ

Meet the Commandments Expert

“May the Lord help us to journey along the path of the commandments but looking toward the love of Christ, with the encounter with Christ, knowing that the encounter with Jesus is more important than all of the commandments,”

This is the kind of rubbish that that human wreck known as The Evil Clown has reduced himself to spouting. This is so wrong I don’t even know where to begin. This is rubbish no ten years old boy would ever dare to say. Heck, this is rubbish no Protestant with a vague notion of Christianity would ever dare to say!

First:

“If ye love me, keep my commandments”

This is John 14:15. If this blathering minus habens had the faintest notion of the religion he represents, he would not dare to contradict Christ with his bogus, fake news religion of FrancisMadness. This guy is of Satan.

Second:

The Commandments have, by definition, no buts. That’s why they are called commandments instead of “guidelines”, “inspirations” or “useful helps to a meeting with Jesus”.

Third:

As we try to follow the Commandments as best as we can *because we love Jesus*, it follows that our encounter with Jesus is just there, it is exactly in our following them. There is no “encounter” that can be separated from the Commandments. There is no way I can fabricate for myself an “encounter with Jesus” that disregards the commandments, or tries to do without them.

Fourth:

This evil man has, with his stupid, blasphemous words, just tried to create a sort of “Super Commandment”, along the lines of “Encounter Jesus”; making it, and I quote, “more important than all of the commandments”. It’s not only that this is incredibly blasphemous. It’s the stupidity that strikes one first. This guy *really* is dumb!

What kind of satanic monster is this one? What is the game he is playing? Is he trying to rile us up as much as he can before he marches off to hell?

Yeah, actually, I think I might be on the right path with the last one. Yes, Francis *is* dumb. But he is also an old, stubborn, lewd old man playing in the sand with his small bucket, and trying to anger all those around him who don’t want to like his castle. Therefore, it can simply be that the guy has realised he will not be able to anger Catholics for much more, and is now doing what he can to undermine the faith he was called to represent as long as he has the breath to insult us all.

What a stupid, stupid thing to do. Like Julian the Apostate – who was, incidentally, infinitely more powerful than this little, stubborn ass – Francis will soon have to realise that all his efforts were in vain.

The Galilean always wins in the end.