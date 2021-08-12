Pope Bananas

In a summer of rumours, there are voices which say that Francis, not happy with the obvious failure of Traditionis Custodes, will add a second motu proprio after the summer, trying to make things worse for those Catholics he so violently hates.

You see, I keep telling you that the man is stupid for a reason. It’s because he keeps doing stupid things. This insane new project might or might not be one of those (the rumour might not be true after all), but the very fact that no one believes it could not happen is a clear indication of how dark this man’s soul is.

Sadly for the Evil Clown, if he dares to pile up on the evil of Traditionis Custodes he will discover that the new measure fails even worse than the first, and that the outrage that accompanied the first measure is much bigger if he dares to promulgate a second one.

TC did not fail because it’s poorly written (which it is), or because it’s, in some perverse way, too soft (which it is even less). The aim of the document was clear enough, and expressed without any shame. No, TC failed because it was rejected together with the mentality that is behind it. Adding more of a recipe for failure will only cause more of a failure. You’d think a man with some intellect understands this. But Francis is no man of intellect, he is a petty little commie full of anger and spite.

Francis is having, as so often, a fit. He sees that his own Bishops refuse to obey him, as the anger of their own Pewsitter is scarier to them than the rage of that old, lewd man in Rome. He has lost his grip on even a lot of milquetoast V II Bishops. He has lost his grip on them for a reason: because his anti-Catholic stance and hate of Christ and His Church is so evident that the Bishops need to take side, and they realise that it is not wise to side with an old, frail, possibly dying satanical individual.

What will Francis do? React with more of what has already failed? Yes, it can be that he is dying and he thinks that, things being what they are, he can fire with all his cannons at the Church, knowing that there will be no time to depose him. But again, this thinking would be just as stupid as Francis is, then he would be ignored first, attacked second, and accompanied to his grave by an army of formally (more or less) subservient but factually disobedient Bishops who can’t wait that the devil gets him and that’s the end of the issue.

If the rumours are confirmed, it would be clear once again that Francis thinks and act exactly like the dictator of a Banana Republic: adding more of what did not work in the hope that it suddenly starts to work, or simply just not caring for the consequences.

What we have in front of us is a South-American style imbecile dictator; a little, evil cretin, playing tyrant because some Cardinals were stupid enough to allow him to do so, and very likely destined to go to hell in a fit of rage at the Church from which he scrounged an entire existence. Can’t wait for the coffin to close on this man. Whatever comes later, let’s deal with a problem at a time.

As to his eternal destiny, yes I try to pray for the man. But I am also reminded of harsher words.

As he loved cursing, so let it come unto him: as he delighted not in blessing, so let it be far from him