Baghdad Bob, UK Version

The UK defence minister stated, yesterday, that on the first day, Russia had “ failed to take any of its objectives”. Go around 8:25 am in the timeline to read his exact words and other entirely reality-free assertions of him.

This is a completely ridiculous statement for anybody, but most of all for a Defence Minister, who should know a thing or three about warfare.

Today is the second day, and Russian tanks are already in Kyiv. In fact, Russian helicopter were flying over there yesterday. If this is not a stunning success, I don’t know what is. But no, Mr Clown decides that the Russians want to take Kyiv airport on the first day, and cries victory when they don’t. It reeks of more than desperation, it reeks of North Korea.

I stopped a moment at the enormity of this guy’s propaganda. Then, I reflected. Why not?

In the last years, the level of deception and open lies in British politics has become such, that the Baghdad Bob/Comical Ali statements of this guy pale in comparison to all the shameless lies we have been told since March 2020. This, without considering the attempted betrayal of the Brexit vote, with countless politicians telling us that what the people have voted for cannot be given to them.

We have allowed a generation of politicians to start giving air to their teeth and spout every lie they find convenient, which is why they continue to do it, with gusto.

In the last years, we have also allowed our Democracies to become more and more like the dictatorships to which they claim to be so superior.

Being locked at home and having your account frozen for taking part to a pacific movement are things inconceivable in any Democracy.

If we allow this to happen, let us not be surprised if things get worse and worse, and our own Ministers behave like Saddam’s cronies, hoping for an applause from the stupid crowd.