“Are you sure you feel well, Mr Fag?”

Richard Moore, who appears to be the head of MI6 (the international secret service of, cough, Their Majesty) has gone on a rant concerning the war military operation in the Ukraine being about “the alphabet”. The link is on Gloria TV and I will try to post it.

Mr Moore (who is, obviously, no relation of the very manly Roger and, actually, seems more related to Elton John) is also the kind of guy who states, and celebrates, homo coffees in the office and, not knowing what to do with his time, wants to spy on foreign nations to see whether they keep their green pledges (spoiler for Mr Fag: they don’t).

In case this man would, between a sauna and a coffee, wonder why so many people do like Putin, I have a very obvious answer: because he and the Russians, together with many Slavs, are an antidote to the extreme madness perfectly represented by this tool.

With all his shortcomings, Putin stands for common sense, decency of thinking, and Christian values.

The likes of Mr Fag here are exactly all that is wrong with the West, and I hope that more and more people will see it in time.