Europe In 2022

We are at this point: a 16 years old girl gang raped for an hour by four members of the religion of peace, only the last one in a long series of such episodes.

In broad daylight. In the city centre. In the once civilised Mitteleuropa.

No. This is not fake news.

I can’t wait, now, for the rape victim to go on TV and say that this must not become an occasion for people to open their eyes. They should all remain blind, so that the next girl may undergo the same ordeal as soon as possible. Whether the rape victim will say so – if she says so; which, believe me, is highly probable – out of sincere brainwashing or fear of stating the truth, we will never know.

In the meantime, we get to behold the horrible but fascinating spectacle of an entire Continent slowly self-destructing as its inhabitants prefer to play Twitter and keyboard warriors against “enemies” at a very safe distance.