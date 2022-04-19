“Don’t Hire Gay”, Or: The Problem Starts Before The Grooming

Meet your new teacher, little Johnny….

As a person grown up in a sane world, it is, for me, utterly breathtaking to see how the world has gone mad.

The Floridian legislative puts in place a measure meant to combat child grooming in schools.

Let us stop here, and let us reflect where the issue comes from. Is it because, suddenly, children have started inhaling substances that expose them to grooming? Or because of “climate change”? Or, perhaps, because the Chicago Cubs, winning the World Series in 2016, have suddenly put the entire planet out of whack?

Thought not.

What has happened, is that a growing number of perverts of the homosexual, lesbian, and even trannie persuasion have been allowed access to children.

Now, you might say that not every homo is a pedophile, and I will agree with you on this. However, this is not my issue. My issue is that every pervert is a toxic influence on children.

In a world where homosexuality is not openly stigmatised anymore, how is it surprising that perverts will want to normalise their perversion in the classroom, too? Is this not, in itself, a perversion of a child’s mind?

In addition, some of the perverts will also be paedophiles, as we know from countless statistical evidence that most paedophiles are homosexuals.

Therefore, allowing educators of young minds to be homosexuals is to allow them to pervert the mind of children in all possible ways.

Why am I saying this? Because it seems to me that the debate is missing the elephant in the room. The problem begins before the grooming, it begins with allowing perversion in the classroom.

Put it in a more brutal way: you cannot say that being homosexual is fine, and then proceed to object to children being exposed to it.

If being homosexual is normal, why would children not be exposed to it?

If it’s not normal, why is it allowed in educators?

The real issue here is not the grooming. It’s the underlying issue that facilitates it and aims at the perversion of your children in every way. In other words, the grooming is merely a symptom of a wider problem.

People with unnatural tendencies do NOT belong in a classroom. People persuaded they belong to the opposite sex belong in the MADHOUSE.

Unless we understand this, we will keep running in circle and fighting rearguard battles.