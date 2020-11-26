Thanksgiving

This year, as people all over the United States reflect on the many graces God has Given to them during the year (most of us do not fret over the harvest anymore; but life never changes, and we all have our challenges), I think one reflection becomes obligatory.

God has given us Donald Trump. The man has been, for four years, such a beacon of hope, that I do am unable to see in his rise and many successes anything but the Divine Hand at work.

Trump continues, to this day, to amaze us. I would actually say that he has never amazed me during the last four years as he did during the last three and a half weeks. This man is truly unique.

We may win or lose this battle. God allows, at time, those on the right side to suffer setbacks, defeats, or humiliations, so that their fight – and their faith in the face of adversity – may shine even more amongst the iniquities of men and the snares of the devil. Make no mistake, this can go either way, and after a massive, obvious fraud the destiny of this elections will, most likely, be in the hands of five people who might, or might not, do the right thing, instead of being that glorious dawn of victory that would have been if the United States’ voting system had been less of a joke.

Still, if – quod Deus avertat! – Trump were to become, no matter how unjustly, a one-term President, I will – as, I am sure, will History – remember him as one of the greatest of all times, and these last weeks as his finest hour.

Keep praying. Give thanks to the Lord for the gift of this man. Keep hoping. Be realistic about the possibility of injustice being consummated, but be confident that the efforts we are seeing, and the obvious facts that are emerging every day, will give us victory in the end.

There is a lot I have to be personally thankful for in this otherwise horrible 2020.

But Donald Trump, he is a gift to us all.