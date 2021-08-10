How To Send Australian Priests To Jail

The devil is clearly at work in Australia. I wonder how many lawmakers who call themselves “Catholics” have voted this. May they rot in hell, together with all the others who supported this measure, unless they repent.

The mechanism is very simple.

Guy (anti-Catholic activist, or deranged individual) self-denounces itself as a child rapist. Priest respects the seal of confession, as he must. Guy reports the priest to the police, and shows the recording to them (easy to do nowadays, every phone will suffice).

It does not matter whether the rape happened or not (nor, from a Catholic perspective, should it matter, either). The crime is exactly not having reported the self-accusation to the police.

So, deranged individual walks out more or less scot free and anti-Catholic activist runs, at most, the risk of a token sentence for false report; possibly not even that, because the fake rape is not what was reported to the police, whilst the failure to report is.

Father, however, risks three years in jail, for being Catholic.

I am very curious what the Australian Bishops will do now. Make no mistake, I blame them too. I am pretty sure they have done nothing more than meowing. I say this because, in my long life, I have never seen any Bishops’ Conference, not one at all, doing anything else but meowing.

It’s time to stop being so darn nice to the people who want us and the Church wiped out of this earth, and start seeing all those legislators and activists for what they are: enemies of Christ and agents of Satan.