Frankie Goes To Hellywood? More Rumours On Francis’ Health

This blog, a Spanish-language publication inserted within the Spanish version of Info Vaticana, states that the health of the Evil Clown is “worrying”. There isn’t much, only the title and one line in the text. However, the blog is considered credible enough for Gloria TV to post the news; this, even after the latest rumours were, more or less, officially denied.

To this I add a useful piece of information I got from my comment section, where a reader posted that a relative of him, who died of cancer, was morbidly obese to the end. It would, therefore, appear that cancer does not necessarily make one thin in the last months.

I am, frankly speaking, grateful for every “worrying” piece of information like this one, and therefore report it in the hope of pleasing my very Catholic readers.

I also notice this: that this kind of rumour is what tends to happen when things are really that way, but the official sources stonewalls on any piece of useful information. It was the same when the occupiers of the Kremlin were ill: one rumour here, one whisper there. Denied, of course; but slowly increasing in number and precision, until the whispers became an accepted fact. Are we following the same trajectory here? I don’t know. But we can hope.

Pray for the end of this pontificate. Pray also, in your charity, for the eternal soul of this disgraceful, satanical individual. Not because he deserves it, but because he doesn’t. The Church prays for Her enemies, we in our little can try to imitate her, and can do worse than pray for the eternal health of the soul of this worst of the Church’s enemies.

Still, let me say very frankly that, as always, God’s will be done. I am, therefore, perfectly happy with Francis dying today, suddenly, dropping dead on his soup whilst he reflects on how better wage war against Catholics.

It’s not that he has great chances of salvation anyway.