Atheist In White

What sense can there be, in the eyes of the world, in kneeling in front of a piece of bread?

Such a question Francis asked himself yesterday.

In a way, he is right. An atheist finds it utterly absurd, even if he is properly informed about the Transubstantiation, that a piece of bread may, indeed, become the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord. To him, this is part of the big fraud he calls “pie in the sky when you die”.

Quite on the contrary, a Catholic finds it perfectly natural, and I should say unavoidable, to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament. It would be quite unnatural, and frankly absurd, for a Catholic to think that he could simply stand in the Presence of the Lord. It would smack of arrogance in such a way that most people would say that it is not even arrogance, it is unbelief.

As we all know, Francis does not kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament. He is, however, perfectly able to kneel in front of Mohammedans, homos, homeless people, and such like.

I don’t think his is even arrogance. I think it is unbelief.

Like a sodomite wishing to get, as they say, out of the closet, Francis itches of desire to let us know that he does not believe any of it. Alas, he can’t, because he cannot be sure that even those jellyfishes we have as Bishops and Cardinals would not finally step up and depose him. He would, also, lose that little traction he still has among unintelligent Catholics, who would then realise that the concern about global warming is not Catholic, at all.

Therefore, Francis puts in these little provocations, meant to make you understand even as he avoids officially outing himself. He is saying that yes, he is an Atheist, as he is perfectly aware that everyone knows that he never kneels in front of the Blessed Sacrament. But he does not say the words as referred to him, you see. He only refers it to Atheists.

Of whom, as he is clearly indicating to you, he is one.