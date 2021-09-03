100% Soy free

Most of my readers will agree with me that, as a whole, Chinese men are not considered the epitome of rugged masculinity. However, there are signals that, in a couple of decades, this might be reversed and Chinese men actually might seem more masculine than their White counterparts.

The Chinese Government is now getting tired of the girlie boys that apparently dominate the entertainment industry over there and are, in part, “imported” by Countries like South Korea. This being a Communist dictatorship, I do not doubt that a mixture of moral suasion, censorships and actual arrests will follow the new change of course. Therefore, expect that, in the next years, young Chinese boys will have public male models that are, in fact, manly.

Contrast and compare, if you please, with the increasing frequency with which European – and, no doubt, North American – young males show in their tone, gesture, posture and general demeanour the devastating effect of the combination of androgynous culture and soy drinks. In fact, if you go around any big city in the United Kingdom, you will notice an alarming number of them, almost all in their late teens or early twenties.

Unless we wake up, this is the future. The waking up will, methinks, begin when women start to denounce the legend of toxic masculinity (masculinity isn’t toxic, at all; no one calls a bitch “toxic femininity”) and demand that men stop soyfying themselves in both the literal and figurative sense and finally grow some you-know-what. Just cutting the soy and getting acquainted with red meat would do a lot.

And so there we are, in this still young XXI Century, where Chinese men risk to become the next Clint Eastwoods and your average soyboy informs you of his pronouns “he/him”.

Even the Commies think straighter than us.