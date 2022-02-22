Obedience, properly intended.

So, so meek…

Predictably, the victory of the FSSP on Traditionis Custodes might lead some dovish individual to reflect that asking politely (FSSP) is better than disobeying (SSPX).

I wholeheartedly disagree, for many reasons I will explain here.

The manoeuvre of the FSSP likely worked because the SSPX exists in the first place. It is quite naive to think that, without the SSPX, there would be anything resembling Catholic liturgical tradition, anywhere. The FSSP’s “obedience” is merely surfing the wave of the SSPX’s “disobedience”. Quite ironic, for sure, that an order (the FSSP) would have to thank, for its survival, the order (SSPX) it was born to destroy.

We also don’t know what happened behind the scenes. It does not need a genius to realise that the FSSP was on its way to a lot of trouble: split in two at the very least, and perhaps siding with Christ altogether; again, because the very existence of the SSPX gave them a clout they would otherwise not have, and balls they would otherwise never grow. Francis wanted to make his capitulation appear like a concession, but there was no hint of concessions in the last months. I will be, therefore, forgiven to think that his hand was forced, not gently guided.

Whether this was from an unofficial promise of revolt inside the FSSP, or from somewhere else, we may never know; still, we know it happened, because Francis isn’t the kind of wolf who suddenly, one day, wakes up a lamb.

I love to think – and I have no evidence for this, but I love to think it anyway – that pressure from wealthy donors might also have played a role. When more and more Bishops start calling Rome and warning that the donors are promising to give their money to the SSPX (the SSPX, again! See where I am going here?) someone starts to listen. Why do I think this? Because I know for a fact that many Bishops care for money more than for Christ, and I believe in Providence. This one seems, to me, a fairly reasonable avenue for said Providence to get to work.

But more in general, I disagree with the rather childish idea that with good manners you can get anything you want. Tyrants, monsters, and evil people in general aren’t much impressed by it. Chamberlain wanted to be nice to Hitler – and be it only to hide his own cowardice and incompetence – and we all know how that went, and how nicely was Hitler, years later, gently moved to put a bullet in his brain; nor did anyone stop to ask Ceauceascu whether he would, kindly, consent to resign. A decade of “diplomacy” got absolutely nowhere with Saddam.

The most effective way to deal with a bully is, and always shall be, to crush him. When Justin Trudeau’s hour comes (hopefully in this life, certainly in the next), he might remember Ceausescu, and the one tyrant may keep company to the other in more ways than one.

The fact is, evil must be confronted to its face, and thinking that diplomacy will win the day denotes a profound ignorance of how the mind of evil people works. Francis, and his minions, are all evil. A sound kick in the balls is the only language they are guaranteed to understand. Plus, obedience is always to Christ first. If Francis stands in Christ’s way, let him feel the pain.

My conclusion from all this is evident: Francis got kicked in the balls, and changed his tack. Whether the kick came from the FSSP, or the bishops, or the donors, or somewhere else, we will never know. But it sure worked because, once again, an old lewd ass does not lose his spots, or something like that.

It is said that the old man might be gravely ill. It should not be said that I closed this blog post without wishing the man, in my charity and well-know Christian spirit, a sudden death today, and eternal salvation if God in His Goodness has mercy of the old, lewd scoundrel.