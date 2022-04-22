Of Faith, Couf, And Francis.

I have always been of the opinion that people who believe in God are less obsessed about life risks than people who don’t.

If one thinks that there is nothing after this life, life will be absolutely everything he has. This will often lead to an unhealthy obsession with one’s own life, and with everything even vaguely threatening to end it.

This is, I think, one of the reasons why so many common people are obsessed with the vaccination. The idea of saying to oneself “live healthily, trust in God’s Providence, and don’t take part in mass scale medical experiments” is just not there. The sheep see life differently, because they see death differently.

This is, also, one of the reasons – another is, obviously, corruption at the hands of big pharma; a third is, also obviously, their desire to regiment and control you – why leftist politicians are such great fans of the entire exercise, including Nazi-style compulsion of the most absurd rules. This couf stuff has showed that, with great accuracy, one can predict one’s stance about the vaxx just by knowing the religious outlook.

It was, therefore, no surprise to me to read that the Vatican has decided to be even more fussy than the Italian government, making explicitly clear that their repressive measure will stay in place until the end of April. A place run by an obvious Atheist, the Vatican is just the kind of place which would insist on obsessive, repressive measures meant to control their sheep and shape them to… total sheepishness. Plus, the virtue signalling, always so present in those who, having made of themselves their own god, wish to sacrifice at the altar of themselves.

In the end, you see, everything is meant for them to have power on you and look good in the process. They don’t really believe their rubbish themselves.

Yesterday Orban, an old man, met with Francis, an even older man.

Neither was wearing a mask.