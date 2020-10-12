#Walkaway. A Lot Of Truths Packed In 47 Minutes.
A lot of Youtube message are full of endless waffling, made by people who are not professionals and, not having to actually write, manage to never get to the point.
Not this one.
This is a 47 minutes video full of interesting information and rich details about the journey of a “Libtard Light” from Massachusetts, who still was smart enough to recognise reality after she had to smash her nose against it many times, during years, in a painful way.
From her family, friends and environment in liberal Massachusetts, to the school system, to the “progressive” education mentality, to her activity as nurse, Georgia H drives us through a real, vivid, lived life journey from the liberal monoculture to the freedom of the Red Pill.
Georgia H is, as you will note, rather easy on the eye; in my experience, this makes it much easier for women to look at Conservatism and abandon their liberal ideology, once they start to seriously notice that the interesting, manly men tend to be on the other side, and her side is full of whining, creepy weirdos with an addiction to soy latte. This is not to say that ugly, or comely, “Libtard light” girls cannot become conservative. However, it has been my experience that, more often than not, angry feminism is nothing more than the weaponizing of a woman’s resentment against men not looking at her. So there is that, too.
The video is 47 minutes long. The young woman is very articulated, and she does not waffle. It’s 47 minutes full of truth.
The video had 1.2 million views in 3 weeks. It is, it appears, the only video ever uploaded by this lady. Therefore, there is no channel with an established audience behind this staggering figure.
This tells you something about the sentiment in the Country. It is not only the many people who participate in the #walkaway movement marches. What should really worry the Democrats is the millions of people who search for #walkaway on Youtube and elsewhere, and find a lot of people telling their stories together with the usual, North Korean propaganda stories stating that it is all (you guessed it…) “fake news”.
Go to vote in November. Encourage as many people as you can to vote. If you can, offer to drive old people to the polling station.
Do all this, and then relax.
I think we are doing just fine.
Posted on October 12, 2020
I just forwarded this video to two relatives who think somewhat as this woman did and refuse to vote for Trump. I am familiar with the experience described here because it happened to me in NYC in the mid to late 1980’s. Even then, I was reluctant to join the Republicans, and wanted to remain Independent until someone told me that one has to get behind a party in order to get anything done, or changed.
I’m happy to report with the COVID insanity and facial masking my brother has “red-pilled” and is voting for Trump. He who once stumped for Obama is voting for Trump!
Loved this video. One soul on her way to Eternal salvation we pray. Her eyes have been opened to the horrors of “choice”.
Okay I’m blown away by her. She gives me hope too, but this very typical sounding young American woman is extremely intelligent. I’d like to think we still have many young women like her, but I don’t know. Still, it’s superb she has made this amazing video, and hopefully millions more will see it. I know I’ll be sending it around. She spoke 100 truth bombs.
So many great observations. Her comments on education are dead on. I work in education. The teacher unions are arms of the Democrat Party, teacher dues feed them. Find the union literature to teachers from the state unions or NEA. It is a constant drum beat for social justice issues, BLM, against “white privilege”, and if not those issues, LGBTQ. Teachers know there is only one right way to think about issues, the Democrat way. Trump and Republicans in general are openly mocked and derided in union materials. A teacher I don’t know well spoke to me the other day about Trump, with blatant derision because she assumed, I saw the light in her eyes fade as she realized she didn’t know how I felt about politics and then wasn’t sure.
Indoctrinating students and gaslighting teachers is on “pause” because of Covid and students not being back in school. When they are back, expect that to get ratcheted up by SJW in public schools. Parents need to pay attention.
She lived Democrat madness in LA as an ER nurse? She deserved battle pay for that. She got to see first hand how insane it is to have lower standards for behavior and how the Democrats don’t protect “victims”, they just found new ones, now the average citizen. All she said about SJW’s is 100% true. There is so much incentive to keep racism alive and the lie that white people are the oppressors and black people the perpetual victims. Nobody cares about the actual statistics on crime which show the exact opposite. It’s considered racist to even point that out, or that twice as many white criminals are killed by police each year in the US as black criminals. Democrats don’t like truth or facts.
What an impressive young woman. Please God may she help millions of other young people to see how they are being gaslighted by the Democrats and the Leftist media complex, especially before this critical election.
I saw this a few weeks back. Agree, she has VERY good insights, explains things quite well, and comes across as having common sense and a regular brain. It gave me hope that my brainwashed nieces could turn out like her one day:+) God bless~