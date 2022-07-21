Bishop Barron is “worried sick” about gun violence. He seems to think everybody is.

Well, I would like to state here that I am not one of that crowd.

Gun violence is just violence. Violence can be carried out with forks, kitchen knives, or baseball bats. Violent people will be violent, and one needs to take care that they are punished if they do. But no, I am not worried sick about it, particularly considering that most violence happens among criminals.

There are, however, some things about which I am worried sick. A short list would include the systematic killing of the unborn, the constant barrage of institutional support for sexual perversion, the constant attempts to pervert children , grooming them with trannie shows and with other disgusting “invitations” to “discover their sexuality” and assign a gender to themselves.

These are, just off the cuff, some of the things about which I am worried sick.

If Bishop Barron puts these issues on the same level of his beloved “gun violence”, I start wondering for which team he is batting.