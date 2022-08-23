One of the most surprising things for those in our church who bar transgender people from the sacraments, and try to negate their existence, will be meeting the many holy transgender people in heaven, already participating in the heavenly banquet, the last finally made first. Father Georgina

I don’t need to tell you where this quote is from, because there is no prize for guessing that this is, in fact, out of the degenerate and disturbing mind of Father Georgina.

This is wrong in so many ways it is difficult to know where to start.

A so-called “transgender” (to me and you: a *man* so possessed by evil that he thinks he belongs to the other *sex*;, or, alternatively, but much more rarely, a *man* so raving mad that he thinks the same) is the very epitome, the most disturbing visual evidence of what rebellion to God does to a *man*.

This man (let us imagine, for a moment, that this particular freak case is a man thinking he is a woman; there probably is the opposite madness, too, but I think it’s more rare) cannot bring himself to accept the very first, most elementary characteristic of his physical being: that God made him a man.

This rebellion becomes, then, so extreme that this man goes to an extraordinary length to try to excise, eliminate, eradicate the very (physical) essence of what he is. From hormone treatments, or rather poisoning, to silicone implants, to amputation, this *guy* will take shocking steps to maim and deform himself into a freak show, battling all his life the most evident way God made him.

Male and female He created them.

Someone should inform Father Georgina.

It does not end there, of course. How many of these people are, in fact, prostitutes for people with extremely perverted tastes I don’t know, but they must be many. I wonder what Father Georgina makes of that. Our fault, I suppose. Strange, I thought God forces no one to commit evil. But then again you must, in order to believe that, believe in God in the first place.

Where it often really ends is, of course, in suicide. I don’t know exactly how such statistics are compiled, but the figures, that you can easily find around, showing that a staggering number of these people commit suicide (say: 80%), is another indication that, when Father Georgina dies, he will discover he is, indeed, in the company of a lot of trannies, but not quite in the place he told us they would be.

Suicide is, is in the end, the most evident and definitive form of rebellion to God. That a person whose rebellion has already gone to the point of amputation and disfiguration should end his rebellion with self-destruction is only the natural end of the trajectory. Not only is the obsessive evil driving these *men* naturally inclined towards such end result; but, in fact, this end result is actively promoted and suggested to the conscience of the disfigured *men* by the very devil, who wants to secure the prey for himself as soon as may be, lest – which, rarely, will also happen – the so disfigured man should, by God’s grace, wake up to his madness and recover sanity.

If a trannie can so easily rejoice in heaven, then why not a Satanist? In what is the rebellion to God of a Satanist less definitive, life-transforming, actually life-informing, than the one of a trannie?

No. It does not work that way. Bar repentance, such a radical rebellion must end in radical punishment. Every trannie who, able to think for himself, dies in the persuasion that he is a member of the other sex, and therefore obviously and openly rebelling to God, must end where all such rebels end. There is no way you can turn this on its head, as it would be tantamount to making a mockery of Christianity itself.

It’s repentance or hell. It’s dying at peace with Christ or hell. There is no exception for obsessive perverts.

But no, we are asked to believe that heaven is that inclusive place where everybody gathers after death (or suicide), and where, it is implied, we discover that we were wrong, together with 2000 years of Christianity.

I don’t know what toys this man has at home, but I don’t think they are model cars.

As for me I will have Christianity, thanks.