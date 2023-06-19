On The Novus Ordo Mass Again

I have received a comment asking me whether I had changed my position about the Novus Ordo. The author of the comment mentioned a post dated January 2022. I think he meant this one.

The most comprehensive blog post I have written about the Novus Ordo (written after a lot of prayer and reflection) is a long 2013 post, here.

I have honestly re-read both posts and, reading them back to back, I understand why someone might think that I have changed my stance. I didn’t. The fact is that it is quite likely that a post in 2022 would have a different “cut” than a post in 2013, because the occasion for the writing of the post is different.

Therefore, let me explain in short how I see it, and why both posts are in no contradiction.

Firstly, I have no doubt (and never had one) that the NO has to go. I also had no doubt that the NO is the work of the devil, as in: it was the devil who attacked the Mass and caused, with God’s permission, the NO to be born. It is the work of the devil that Coca Cola is now served instead of Barolo. It is true that we want the return to Barolo. It is, likewise, true that the Coca Cola also quenches the thirst, that it is still the beverage God allows you to have, and that it is, in most cases (but I am not your confessor), preferable to no beverage at all.

What has not changed since 2013? The absurdity of thinking that the Church serves poison to 99% of Her faithful, and a true faithful should actually stay away from the Mass because… the Church serves (literal) poison.

What has changed since 2013? One thing has changed: my anger for bad masses has greatly increased, and my rage at what is done to the people who attend there, too. In 2013 I had started to go back to Mass only since a handful of years, and a reverent NO, to me, was still enough to make me be ashamed of having been away for so long. In 2023 the memory of the years away from the Church has reduced, and the anger for the football teams on the altar has increased. However, then as now this statement applies:

“I love the Church even when she slaps me in the face. Already once I stopped attending because I thought I knew better, and was better. Already once I thought I do not need to go and listen to a stupid priest talking stupid waffle (obviously, no clue about the real reason why I went to Mass). Never again.“

It’s a slippery slope. You start by deciding that the NO is not good enough for you, you end up thinking that you decide who is the Pope. At times, we are required to be submissive, and to exercise in humility. The hamburger of the NO is vastly inferior to the filet of the TLM, but if it is the only fare Christ puts on my plate, I will accept it in obedience (obviously, by still never ceasing to call for the return of the filet!).

Others will react in different ways. They will have, possibly, a different personal trajectory than myself. But I was proud, and I think that *it did my spiritual life no good at all*. Thankfully, God is patient, and merciful.

For many years now, for me, whenever I attend a NO Mass (I do not want to say how often or rarely) attendance at a NO mass has been a suffering and a penance, a punishment for my sins I accept in humility. I wish I had been born in a different age, but God in His Wisdom has made me be born in this age. When I get angry, I pray more, and I also pray that Francis may die soon. I assure you I have prayed for his painless death a lot.

Some people (particularly Anglo-Saxons) always seem to think in black and white. If it’s bad, then I don’t go. No. It’s bad, and I still go, because it’s still valid, and therefore still the bringer of sacramental graces, and therefore still founding a mass obligation.

Is the Novus Ordo offensive to Christ? Of course it is!! Does this mean that I should not go there? If you ask me: NO! Why? Because it is still an offense that God Himself has mysteriously and providentially allowed. It is part of the punishment that we, sinners, have attracted on ourselves.

Believe me, because I have been there and done that: if you are like me, the decision not to attend Mass at all – say: because a NO is not in reasonable reach and this NO is vastly inferior to the TLM – is a decision where pride is already mixing in, and preparing to make damage, perhaps a lot of damage, in the years to come.

Where do I draw the line? I draw the line when the Mass becomes a betrayal of Christ in the ideology, in the spirit with which it is celebrated. When the priest celebrates an LGBT mass. When the consecration words are changed. When the disobedience is willed and proclaimed, rather than in the structure of a mass that is still reverently celebrated. I honestly doubt that I will find such a situation in my lifetime. I see around me a lot of, so to speak, “innocently dumb” NO masses. You all know what I mean. In this case, I could not see in the offence of Christ (every NO is, as we know, offensive to Christ) the offence that comes from a mediocre liturgy in which – to put it shortly – the aspect of sacrifice is downplayed and many parts are clearly protestantised. In this case I would see an actual rebellion, in that actual parish, by that actual priest. Then I would look for a different parish and a different priest.

This is the way I see it. It’s the best I can do with the lights at my disposal. I will, also, not go to sleep thinking that I might, with my words, have caused the one or other to stop attending and then, as it can easily happen, see his faith drift apart.

Don’t ask a simple blogger, and a wretched sinner at that, to give you advice whether you should, or should not, obey the Church. We should obey the Church in all that we reasonably can.

I can never know: when I die, the many hamburgers eaten in a mixture of anger and prayer might be just the difference that, by God’s grace, actually saves my soul.