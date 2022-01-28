Reaping The Whilrwind: The Novus Ordo Has To Go.

I found it very funny – but also a little sad – that a priest should intervene to accuse Archbishop Vigano’ of being too harsh with the Novus Ordo. I found it funny – but also a little sad – for two reasons.

The first is that the good Archbishop clearly has extensive experience of both liturgical orders. He can obviously compare them and knows very well what he is talking about; if you ask me, his remarks are on point. Anyone who, at this point, has not understood that the Novus Ordo is the work of the Devil has clearly not been paying attention to what has happened in the Church in the last 60 or so years.

The second, and much more important, point is that the war against the Tridentine Mass waged by the Evil Clown will, unavoidably, lead to a backlash against the Protestantised, superficial, childish, emasculated mess the Evil Clown wants to push down the faithful’s throats in its place.

What did Francis think, that his attempts to murder the Mass of the Ages would not lead to a backlash against the Novus Ordo? If he was as dumb as that, it is high time we help him to get smarter at least in this matter.

Francis will reap the whirlwind that is coming to him. And when he dies, which I hope the Lord in His Goodness will cause to happen today, it will be for his successor, no matter how unworthy or corrupted, to live with and confront the mess Francis has created; and no, he will not get any discount because “it wasn’t him”.

This attack on the sacred liturgy cannot end simply with its repeal. It needs to become a counteroffensive pushing Catholicism towards sanity.

A sanity, I am sorry to add, that has started leaving the Church when the very idea that a different type of Mass was needed first began to get traction.

Francis needs to be thrown in the rubbish bin of history.

The Novus Ordo mass is welcome to follow him there.