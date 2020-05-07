The Clergy Has Become The Enemy Of The Faithful

One of the most pernicious side effects of the Chinese Virus has been the sidelining of the religious experience, with the consent, complicity and active collaboration of great part of the Catholic clergy.

Punctually, the bill for this disgraceful behaviour is presented to the faithful. If Mr Pritzker, the Democratic Governor of Illinois, has his way, it will be a year before church building function normally again.

The Governor obviously hides behinds “the experts”. “Hey, it’s not me – he is almost saying -. I loathe these abortion-hating people; but I would not dare to go against them if it were dangerous for my career. However, the Catholic Church has been very zealous in approving the closure of their own churches, and the social marginalisation of the Mass for just as long as we want. Why would I not profit of such a brilliant situation as this one”?

And in truth, how has anyone expected this to go any differently? These are people who never allow a crisis to “go to waste”, and this crisis can certainly be milked for all it’s worth to help detach from the Church countless faithful; particularly after it has become clear to politicians of all colours that the Catholic clergy themselves seem intentioned to do just the same!

It’s open season on the Church, say many US Bishop. How is a Democrat Governor supposed not to shoot? Do you think someone in favour of killing babies in their mothers’ wombs will suddenly have a religious experience when he sees that the churches are closed, and his enemies locked at home?

Obviously, this poses an obvious and very unpleasant question: why would the Catholic higher echelons support their own marginalisation? The answer is, in my eyes, very saddening but also very evident.

It is because they hate Christ and His Church themselves. It is because they are either perverted, or in an illicit sexual relationship, or atheists. It is because they hate themselves for having to lie every day about their nature and their lives. Granted, the attempt to escape the contradiction by diverting the attention of their parishioners to topics like “poverty” and “social justice” may make them feel better for a while, which is why so many do it (if you want to know a priest who has lost his faith, look for a priest concerned about “social justice”). Still, by all their talk, they still know that, in the end, they are hypocritical scroungers living at the expense of an organisation they hate, but with no balls to out themselves as Church haters and seek a new life.

All these despicable individuals (starting from the Evil Clown, down to most bishops and, no doubt a great number of priests) have jumped on the Great Crisis Bandwagon, allowing them to get some relief from their duties, feel good with themselves as they pretend to “protect” their faithful, and harm an organisation they hate. They will, make no mistake, be in no hurry to get back to normality again. It’s for your safety, you know.

This crisis has shown this: that, generally speaking, our clergy has become the enemy of our religious freedom, and of our sensus catholicus before that. They want to make of Catholicism something you practice when people who don’t care a straw for Christ say it is “safe” for you to do so. They want to make the Church and the Sacrament as irrelevant for you as they are for them.

We need to wake up to this assault and denounce the bishops and priest who keeps blabbering about safety instead of doing their job.

Enough with the enemies in our midst.