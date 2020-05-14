Pray For The Death Of Pope Francis As You Feast At The Table

I am informed now, via Vox Cantoris, that the Evil Clown invites me to fast today. I wonder, when was Thursday a day of fasting?

Oh wait! This is another ecu-maniacal initiative of this stupid guy! What he would not do to dilute the Christian message and accustom you to think that there is one big community of “believers” all over the planet!

But you see, Evil Clown of my boots: if faith is not the true one, it is simply evil! Therefore, your invitation to Catholics to pray together with infidels (something that we cannot do! Not even together with Proddies, come to that!!) is nothing more than a scandalous invitation to consider all religions (the true one, and all the others) as pretty much the same thing!

Thanks, but no thanks, not-so-dear Evil Clown.

Today, I will pray for your death instead.

In fact, I will “implore God to help Humanity overcome this time of evil popes and lack of faith”, by taking you out of the game and to the presence of the Rex Tremendae Majestatis in which you, very obviously, do not believe.

There. Thank you!

And as to the fasting, today I will feast both at lunch and dinner (the joys of lockdown, you see), in honour of this day.