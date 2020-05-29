Live Masses on Streaming, Cowardly Bishops, And Platinum Whigs…

The Pittsburgh Diocese is going from 152 parishes to 106 in one go. It’s the usual story of slow death and decrepitude. No link, because evil publication.

My first reflection: what about starting to consolidate Dioceses instead? With all that they cost in personnel, PR, press office, and assorted people running around their corridors, perhaps this could be a good example?

Say: every Diocese which has lost 25% of the parishes it had 20 years ago will be merged with another one. The bishops in surplus will go back to being useful (one wonders if they ever were) and work as parish priests (one wonders if they ever did). If this plan were to be implemented, it’s not unlikely that the number of dioceses in the US would be cut in half, with great savings that could then be used for things like, say, restoring churches to their pre-VII splendor, start celebrating Tridentine Masses in them, and see how that goes.

The second reflection is that the Virus will, obviously, accelerate the trend of the live Mass on streaming. After the US Bishops have told their faithful that Mass is something they go to only if absolutely 100% safe, you can be assured that the slightest hint of the beginning of a cold will be used to decide that one does not have to attend; this, whilst the televised/streamed Tridentine masses of the Traditionalist orders keep increasing the number of viewers. No, the live streaming does not satisfy the Sunday Mass obligation. But hey, if I might have a cold? How can I condemn the 96 year old I am sure I will have sitting near me to an “early” grave? Has the Bishop not told us all that safety comes first?

Just sayin…’

The US Bishops, and not only them, have hoisted a petard under their own cathedra. They have told us that Mass is basically superfluous. If even the Mass is superfluous, how useless are they? And if the idea starts to spread that a very bad Mass does not have to be attended, how will the Bishops prevent the rapid increase of Tridentine Mass attendance via streaming? That is like the Internet: universally present, easily accessible, and basically unstoppable.

Prohibit your own Traditional Orders from streaming their Mass, and the SSPX will get this cake all for themselves! Voris will be so savage, he will eat his new platinum whig!!

We might be about to live interesting years…