Of Masses, Gay Pirates And Merry Clowns.

The Fake Mercy Stormstroopers are now, apparently, carrying out a joint effort to get rid of the Latin Mass. Unfortunately, there is a problem: you can’t get simply get rid of the Latin as if it were a church song from the Seventies. .

The Tridentine Mass has enjoyed growing popularity in the last decades. The increase in the number of masses is not something that the Vatican did not want to prevent. Of course they did. The V II Church was simply forced to yield – as little as they could, but to yield – to its irresistible pressure, because of factors the Vatican cannot control: first , the SSPX; second, the intrinsic superiority of the Tridentine Mass.

There is nothing Frankie boy and his troops of gay pirates and merry clowns could or can do against each of these two factors. This, and only this, is why the Tridentine Mass was able to get out of the catacombs and take place, again, at the very heart of the issues involving the Church. Had it not been for these two factors, the TLM would have long ceased to exist, at least for a generation or two.

The gay pirates of years past understood that it is unwise, from their twisted perspective, to give the SSPX such a great gift. The gay pirates of the present seem noticeably thicker. Still, the situation on the ground remain what it is, and does not change with the varyjng degree of stupidity of said gay pirates.

The bottom line is this: the Tridentine Mass is nitroglycerine that, if not handled with extreme care, can explode in the face of nuchurch with devastating consequences. This was well understood in the past.

It is surprising that it should not be so now. But hey, if the Gay Pirates think that they are smarter than God, they may do their worst and we will see how this ends.