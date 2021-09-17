Just Be Done With It, Frankie!

Does Christ approve of “civil partnerships”, Frankie?

Pope Evil Clown has flown again and, again, he has vomited out of his filthy mouth stuff that would make his saintly pre-V II predecessors turn in the grave.

To put it short, the man thinks that civil partnerships are good.

I never thought I’d see the day.

Once again, this man shows what a Christianity-free space, or waste of it, he is.

It must be noted first and foremost that the guy never seems to show any disgust for homosexual practices. I am tempted to say that I might know why, of course; but, whether he is a homo himself or not, it is clear that this man has perverted his brain to the point that such abominations are quite normal to him.

The other point, which is also as big as Francis’ duplicity and hypocrisy, is a matter of simple doctrine. We can never encourage sexual scandal. To this lewd old man, the fact that not only other adults, but children are growing up thinking that Romeo and Ross is the other variation of Romeo and Juliet is a fully irrelevant situation. Again, one can only wonder what goes on in the head of this old pig. To think, to even conceive, that Civil Partnerships are fine, one’s mind must live in Sodom. Sodom is Francis’ natural think space. He lives there. He breathes that air.

You know what? I have a suggestion for Francis that would explain a lot of things.

Perhaps you should just come out, Frankie, and be done with it.

