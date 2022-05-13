Immense Insolence, Or: Frankie Explains How Lacking Christianity Is.

This guy really is a threat to my health, as there are moments (like, you know, one minute ago) where he causes such an adrenaline spike that I think my lever is cussing at me as I write this.

It appears that, yesterday, the Evil Clown had a message for the Day of the Illegal Immigrant Scrounger, or something of the sort. He profited from the occasion to show us, once again, how much he despises the Church.

Frankie is, it appears, persuaded that – fasten your seat belts – other religions are an immense opportunity for our spiritual growth.

Read it again and understand what the statement means: Christianity is insufficient and gravely deficient for our spiritual growth. Christ gave us an amputated, underdeveloped spirituality, which, in itself, can never “accompany you” on your way to “spiritual growth “. However, you still have the immense opportunity of the “spirituality” of infidels.

If I thought the guy was drunk, or demented, or at least extremely stupid, I would be less enraged. But no, Francis isn’t as dumb that he can believe this stuff. He hates and despises the Church and tries to undermine it every time he open that darn, satanic mouth of his.

Sadly, we are now more than nine months after the much discussed operation, and there is no sign of a fast approaching departure of this guy towards his, very likely atrocious, “reward”.

I will tell you what I’ll do.

I will enjoy this beautiful morning, and the Friday. I will try to pray more and more fervently. I will ask the Lord to free us from this scourge.

And I will go on with my life knowing that God will not be mocked, and this guy will be made to pay for his immense insolence.