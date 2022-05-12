Cui Prodest? The Great Ukrainian Heist And The Ten Percent For The Big Guy

If you follow the real situation on the ground rather than the fantasies of the Western media, you know that the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is dire already, and it will become catastrophic in the months to come (unless, of course, their front collapses first).

In the Donbas, the Ukrainian troops have been split in two. More in the East, and in brutal contact with the Donbas militias, you have the positions in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Heavily fortified with NATO money in the last eight years, these positions are being demolished piece by piece by the vastly superior, devastatingly effective Russian artillery; this happens slowly and methodically in order to minimise Russian/Allied casualties. The Ukrainian soldiers here should be at least 8,000, likely 10,000, possibly more.

More to the East (in what appears to be a much bigger, second line of defence) there is a vast concentration of troops in the agglomeration of Kramatorsk and Slaviansk, not directly in contact with the front. They are being attacked relentlessly from the air and, I think, from long-range artillery (the Russians can shell you from 30 miles away). They aren’t, for now, in the same dire situation as the troops in Severodonetsk, but they know they are the next in line. They are likely 35000 or more. When they fall, the Ukrainian Army has lost an arm.

It appears that the Ukrainian soldiers in these two pockets are among the best troops the Ukraine Armed Forces have to offer (or to sacrifice). It appears also that the fanatical, Nazi element among them is less prevalent than it was (notice the past tense) the case in Mariupol. It is not unreasonable to assume that they will fight like brave soldiers and then, when they see no realistic way out, surrender.

The latter is, of course, not the wish of the Ukrainian Government and of their masters in Washington (I don’t consider London; merely a cute Yorkshire Terrier trying to appear angry at the Russian Bear). They want their soldiers to fight to the bitter end, just as Hitler wanted his troops in Stalingrad to do.

What are their motivations?

The official American intent is clear: use the Ukraine to try to wear down, possibly destabilise, and, if luck helps, bring “regime change” in Russia. They are ready to do the paying as long as the Ukrainians do the dying. They will also not pay so terribly much, as the puppies of the EU will likely pick a substantial part of the tab.

The Ukrainians have, in fact, no interest at all in this announced massacre. The idea that they can lose their best troops and keep the fight going thanks to huge arms deliveries is stupid, and they know it. Once their long-trained, NATO-hardened fighting troops are dead or prisoners, they only have young boys and fat forty-somethings with beer bellies, both of them with no idea how to fight, no possibility to get a halfway acceptable training, and very little intention of being sent to the slaughterhouse so that Uncle Sam can conduct a real-life test of the Bear’s resolve, military tactics, and technical capabilities.

Still, it seems to me that there is an absolutely important aspect of this conflict that I don’t hear mentioned anywhere near enough: the bonanza coming the way of one of the most corrupt Countries on earth.

The $40bn now about to be “sent” to the Ukraine (it’s not really like that: it’s for the replacement with modern weapons of the old ones Uncle Sam sends to the Slaughterhouse) are not only four time the cost of the Wall, for which money was so difficult to find. They are, more to the point of this post, a once-in-a-century opportunity for enrichment for the higher echelons of the Ukrainian military and Government. With all those weapons coming in, with eager buyers anywhere from Palestine to Afghanistan to Africa and to Central America, the Ukraine is about to become the biggest arms exporter of the planet, procuring untold riches to a very limited amount of people even as their soldiers are cut to pieces in their trenches.

And talking of Ukrainian corruption: who has a good familiarity with how the “system” in the Ukraine works? Who has the contacts with the intermediaries, and the access to the power brokers, over there?

Yep, you got it right: Hunter Biden.

“Ten percent for the big guy”, again?