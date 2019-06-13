Snarkistissimo, or: Grow Some Balls, And Learn Some “Snarky”

Good Lord, the latest incurably nice blogger has accused Canon 212’s Frank Walker of being “snarky”.

Boy, that calls for the confessional…

Let us look around us, shall we?

Not even the Our Father is safe from the Modernist attack of a damn Commie envious of all those who have achieved something in life without scrounging an existence from people they hate (like Bergoglio clearly did); there is no Sacrament free from attack from the inside; the Seal of Confession is under threat and we have a Pope worrying to import as many Muslims in the West as fast as possible; we have a Pope going around spitting heresies and stupid SJW propaganda day in and day out; countless bishops and many Cardinals are being appointed that will perpetuate (bar a Divine intervention) the mess and make it worse….

And in all this, it would be bad to be “snarky”.

Mr Walker, if you want to hear my advice:

Be snarky.

Be snarkier!

Be (and I claim the copyright on this) Snarkistissimo!!

These times do not call for nice reflections on the difficulty of the situation. They call for the utter shaming of all corrupted and infidel clergy and laity, with whatever means language affords.

Enough with the apostles of niceness. I always suspect they were (if they are US citizen) too nice to vote for Trump.

Niceness is the poison of modern times. It ensures the enemy never gets attacked effectively, and always gets the upper hand when they whine and call us names; which we counter, of course, by apologising and being “nice”; and the cycle goes on because your enemy really doesn’t care that you are nice.

Niceness is not a religion. Niceness isn’t even a moral obligation. Niceness is merely an option. Our Lord wasn’t nice to the money changers, or to the Pharisees. John The Baptist must, in his public utterances, have been “nice” fairly rarely. Padre Pio was famously short-tempered.

For heaven’s sake, let us get rid of this disease of niceness as the only acceptable standard once and for all.

I am nice to people who either deserve my niceness, or who have done nothing to have it withdrawn. Failing that, it’s the end of niceness, and the guy on the other side notices it very fast.

Enough with this niceness obsession. This is an Anglo thing anyway. In more southern climates the communication is way more direct, and no one cries in horror.

These Anglo Countries seem to take as the model of communication the most effeminate category of people I know: Anglican (Mickey Mouse) priests.

For heaven’s sake: grow some balls, and learn some “snarky”.