Amazonian Savagery

The intrumentum laboris for the Amazonian synod is out, and it atrocious. Married priest as the de facto standard option are in the cards.

Now, occasionally there have always been married priest. If an Anglian so-called vicar converts to Catholicism and receives the Holy Orders, there you have your married priest. But this was always meant to be the exception, with priestly celibacy as the time-honoured and, at this point, sacrosanct standard case.

The Amazonian Synod clearly wants to introduce the standard of the married priests through the Amazonian back door: start first with a remote region where – you say – is it difficult to find priests (is it? When has a strong Church believing in Catholicism lacked brave missionaries?) and then allow this new praxis to extend to the other region courtesy of corrupted, faithless bishops.

This is clearly what this Amazonian stuff was meant to be from day one: a backdoor, the proverbial (alleged extreme case to make very real bad laws.

We thank for this not only the Evil Clown and his evil minions. We thank for this all those Bishops and Cardinals who think that waiting for Francis’ death is the best, most “prudent” course of action, and all those faithful of little faith who actually side with the hierarchy as they do nothing but faintly meowing every now and then.

This kind of evil could not happen with only one evil man. The main culprit has been aided and abetted, for years, by the ” prudent” behaviour of all those – be they clerics or laymen – who have let this happen without demanding that the problem be removed, thinking that time alone would cure all ills.

Enjoy the married priests, then, dear “prudent” faithful of little faith.

You have helped to make it happen.